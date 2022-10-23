Genesys Aerosystems receives Pilatus PC-7 Trainer Aircraft project approval

MINERAL WELLS — Genesys Aerosystems recently announced it has been assigned an FAA project number for an Approved Model List Supplemental Type Certificate on a Pilatus PC-7 aircraft.
When completed, the AML STC will allow for addition of the Beech Model 3000 aircraft. Additionally, these aircraft are operated by the United States Air Force under the T-6A Texan II designation. The Genesys avionics being certified on these tandem-seat trainers includes Genesys Electronic Flight Instrument System displays with integrated Flight Management System, Terrain Awareness Warning System, military Head-Up Display symbology, integrated digital flight recording, and a host of other features for tandem-seat training aircraft. The STC architecture also includes the Genesys Digital Radio software-definable integrated VHF & UHF Nav/Comm radio, ultra-compact sensors, engine/airframe indications, integrated radio management, and an integrated voice-warning master caution system. The high level of software-defined TSO functions dramatically reduces obsolescence associated with discrete electronic devices faced by trainer aircraft today.
The Genesys avionics system architecture aligns with the US Department of Defense Modular Open Systems Approach, which provides operators with long-term sustainment and system growth capability without original manufacturer dependence. It also allows the operators to change or add new flight symbology to the displays without affecting their FAA TSO.
The initial installation is being accomplished in Genesys’ Pilatus PC-7, upon which the PC-9 and Beech Model 3000 are based. The STC is expected to be FAA approved by the first quarter of 2023.
“The similarity of the PC-7, Beech 3000, and T-6A Texan II models lend themselves ideally to an AML STC,” said Chief Certification Engineer Dean Boston. “This approach allows us to easily modify the design as needed to meet the T-6A’s unique requirements as well as a variety of similar trainer fleets around the world.
