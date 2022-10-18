It’s the month of ghouls, goblins and ghosts, with several events coming up this month to celebrate.
Here’s what is coming up in Parker County:
The city of Weatherford continues its list of fall events with Jack-o’-Lantern Nights from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20-22 at Chandor Gardens.
Take a spooky night walk through eerie lights and creeping fog, judge a pumpkin carving contest and complete the scavenger hunt.
Tickets must be purchased prior to the event at weatherfordtx.gov/parks.
Trick-or-treaters are invited back to Weatherford College for the annual Safe Howloween. The event, hosted by the WC Police Department, is 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29 in WC’s north parking lot.
Families with special needs children are invited to start enjoying the festivities at 5 p.m.
The event is free, but attendees are asked to make a canned good donation to support the Parker County Senior Center.
Community support is also welcome in the form of candy donations or setting up a booth with a fun game for children to enjoy.
“Our objective is to provide the community with a safe night full of family-friendly fun,” said WC Police Chief Anthony Bigongiari. “We appreciate all of the local organizations that help us, as well as the Weatherford Police Department for their support.”
For more information on how to volunteer or to donate, email wcpd@wc.edu or call 817-598-6316.
If you’re a fan of costumes, candy, and pub crawls, Weatherford is the spot to be on Oct. 29, starting at 7 p.m. Downtown Cantina and Brand Bandits Marketing are teaming up for the 1st Annual Haunted Costume Crawl.
A free, family-friendly event, the pub crawl features a series of costume contests to be hosted at multiple locations, live music, themed drink and food specials, and even some frights along the way.
‘Jack-O’-Lantern Lounge’ will be in the southeast quadrant parking lot, with IG photo ops, an outdoor bar, book signings and hangover remedies from Patriot Hydration. This quadrant will feature a pumpkin carving/painting contest as well with three different age divisions: 5 and under, 6-12, and 12 & up! Adults are allowed to enter the 12 & up if you would like and carving or painting is an option. The top 3 Pumpkins in each category will win a prize.
Everyone is invited but adults are encouraged to accompany minors, as there will be actors dressed to scare and different haunted themes throughout the crawl. Participating venues include: Downtown Cantina, Lenny’s Local, Antebellum Ale House, Northside Remedy, Zeno’s On The Square, Shep’s, and more. For $35 you will receive a shirt, a scavenger hunt card to be entered into a drawing for free Claus Crawl Tickets, and a bag of goodies from our sponsors.
For sponsorships, tickets or more info, visit www.eatsandrinks.com.
Peaster’s Little Stars will host a trunk-or-treat event beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The event is open to everyone and includes treats, games, hotdogs and more at 8455 FM 920.
Garner’s Bethesda Church will be showing a movie with snacks, candy, games and a car decorating contest at its trunk or treat event from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26.
Here’s what is coming up in Palo Pinto County:
Trick or treat through downtown Mineral Wells from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 for Spooky Wells, a free community event in historic downtown.
Organizations and merchants wishing to participate can contact Myndi Muncy at 940-445-7794 or mmuncy@mineralwellstx.gov.
Four spooky attractions will be available at one location for the best haunted attraction in Texas — the Texas Scaregrounds, Fort Wolters edition.
Price is $35 for all four attractions. Five canned good items per person makes admission $30. Goods will be donated to the Center of Life food bank.
RIP passes, which move you up to the front of all lines, are $50 per person, and $75 gets you an all-night experience and as many attractions as you can handle.
Texas ScareGrounds is open 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October, as well as Oct. 30 and Halloween Night from 7-10 p.m.
Group rates and military/first responder discounts available. Call or text 817-819-6773 for more info or visit www.texasscaregrounds.com.
Not in the mood for a haunted house? Several organizations will be holding Trunk-or-Treat.
The Graford Athletic Complex will be the site of the Fall Family Night and Trunk-or-Treat beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets will be sold for games, food and raffles. Book fair and costume parade are also planned.
Palo Pinto state and county offices will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the west parking lot of the old Bank of America Building, 100 SE 6th Ave., Mineral Wells.
The Palo Pinto Nursing Center in Mineral Wells invites you to a Trick or Treat Party from 6-8 p.m. at the center, 200 SW 25th Ave.
Bring the whole family to the Palo Pinto Cowboy Church on Oct. 26 for a fall festival from 6-8 p.m.
Rain or shine, a mechanical bull, candy, trunk-or-treating and face painting will be available. all 940-769-1000 or visit www.palopintocowboychurch.com for more info.
Holiday Hills is hosting its second annual Halloween in the Hills from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Spooky treats, drinks, games, contests and train rides are on hand for the evening.
