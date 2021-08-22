Families are the heart of our communities and educational programs serving the needs of Texas families are at the heart of the work carried out through Texas Extension Education Clubs that is a part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Extension Education clubs provide members with opportunities for education, leadership and community service.
Parker County Extension Educations Clubs meet regularly for educational programs and community service. These activities strengthen our community by providing information that focuses on family, education and service. The clubs meet monthly from September through May for education, fun and fellowship.
Some of the major activities Extension Education club members are involved in include club, county, district and state activities. These include Home for the Holidays, Spring Fling, cooking schools, workshops, fun and games, educational trainings, community service, district, and state conference and more.
There are three clubs in Parker County. You are invited to come be a part of these groups.
Country Crossroads Extension Education Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. They meet in members’ homes and various locations. Contact: 970-424-2596 or 817-597-8192.
Bethel Harmony Extension Education Club meets the second Tuesday of each month, September through May. They meet in members’ homes or at the Harmony Baptist Church. Contact: 817-454-5096 or 817-682-412-6384.
Springtown Extension Education Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. They meet at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Springtown. Contact: 817-343-1337 or 817-614-7773.
Parker County Extension Association meetings are the first Thursday of every other month from October through August at 10 a.m. at the Parker County Extension Office. Contact: 817-598-6168. These are meetings where the club presidents, council delegates and association officers meet. All members and guests are invited to attend and participate in these meetings.
There is always an opportunity to organize new clubs in the county. If you are interested in a club in your community or neighborhood, the Parker County Extension Office can provide you help in getting started. If anyone and their friends would like to organize a club, there is help from members from other clubs. Just call the Parker County Extension Office.
For questions or more information about the Parker County Extension clubs, call the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.
