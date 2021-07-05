Get ready for all things peachy: 36th annual Peach Festival set for Saturday

WEATHERFORD — After COVID-19 derailed plans for last year’s annual Parker County Peach Festival, organizers are excited to get back to normal this year, preparing for Saturday’s event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown Weatherford.
“There’s always an excitement this time of year as the peaches come in season, but being forced to skip the festival last year has made everyone even more eager for its return,” Weatherford Chamber President Tammy Gazzola said.
With a record number of vendors expected this weekend, the chamber has increased the footprint of the event by 25 percent, meaning vendors will be more spaced out between booths, with more than 200 art, craft, food and activity vendors expected.
Those wanting to attend can now purchase tickets in advance online, through www.peachfestivaltx.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
“Peach Week” will also allow the community to celebrate leading up to the 36th annual event, with offerings like peach fritters by Balentines Bakery, homemade peach ice cream by The Malt Shop, peach gelato and sorbet by Sweet Emilia’s, a peach burger from Shep’s Place and a peach cobbler latte by IronWorks Coffee. View the list of businesses and treats on the Parker County Peach Festival Facebook page or www.peachfestivaltx.com.
“We know the Peach Festival is a big day for our community, and it has a huge economic impact on businesses throughout the county,” Gazzola said. “We have been told it is the biggest day for restaurants throughout the county, not only for our downtown businesses.
“While the Parker County Peach Festival does highlight our favorite fuzzy fruit, it also shines the spotlight on the charm of Weatherford. It is our goal to bring visitors to town and have them fall in love with our community so they will come back to visit/ live or start a business.”
Peach Festival Food Competition
Those wishing to showcase their best peach recipes are encouraged to pick up an entry form for the 2021 Peach Festival Food Competition, held July 9 at Barlow Hall - All Saints Anglican Church, 125 S. Waco St., Weatherford.
Entry forms and competition rules can be found at Holland Lake Nursing Center, the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce office or the Tailgaters BBQ food truck set up at Antebellum Ale House. Forms are also available via fax or email if requested.
Food judging will be closed to the public. Winners will be announced at the Peach Festival at noon at the Stage 1 tent, located at the corner of Waco and Church streets.
For more information, visit the Peach Festival Food Competition Facebook page or email peachfestivalfoodcompetition@gmail.com.
Peach Pedal Bike Ride
The 33rd annual Peach Pedal Bike Road kicks off Saturday’s peachy festivities, with four route options beginning at Weatherford High School.
The 61-mile ride begins at 7:30 a.m., the 39-mile ride starts at 7:45 a.m. and the 28- and 8-mile rides start at 8 a.m.
Riders may register online for a discounted fee prior to the event, with an online registration deadline of Thursday at 5 p.m. To view the fees, registration and a map of the routes, visit peachpedal.com.
Sponsored by the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Parker County, funding from the rides goes toward several community nonprofits, including CASA - Hope for Children, Children’s Advocacy Center, Child Protective Services board, Freedom House, MANNA, Parker County Committee on Aging, Sanctified Hope for Women and Stars & Strides Therapeutic Riding.
Email director@unitedwayofparkercounty.org or call 817-596-5986 for more information.
