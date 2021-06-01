Get to know the Brock ISD val and sal

Two long-term Brock ISD students are going out on top — valedictorian Aislyn Beauregard and salutatorian Tim Hoffman, who have each attended Brock schools since kindergarten.
Beauregard finished her high school career with a GPA of 4.8, and has already earned her associate’s degree in science after graduating Magna Cum Laude through Weatherford College’s dual credit program.
Beauregard, the daughter of Brian and Deena Beauregard, and older sister of Joel, plans to attend Texas Tech University through Honors College and major in cellular molecular biology and pre-med. She plans to continue her education by attending medical school and become a pediatric hematologist or oncologist.
While at Brock, Beauregard was involved in several activities, including National Honor Society (holding the office of parliamentarian her senior year), Student Council (treasurer her senior year), varsity cheer, track and UIL calculator applications for four years.
Outside of school, she participated in several volunteer activities and extracurricular activities, including catechist at St. Stephen Catholic Church and was an active member of Young Life and the church youth group.
Tim Hoffman, the youngest son of Jim and Tiffany Hoffman, graduated from Brock High School with a 104.8 on a 100-point scale. He will attend Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
Hoffman has been very active in many activities throughout high school. He was a member of the varsity golf and tennis teams all four years, participating in the state golf tournament three years and the state tennis tournament two years, recently placing third in state in boys doubles.
He was a member of the UIL academic team of Number Sense all four years, placing second in state twice. Hoffman was also recognized as a Rural/Small town Scholar by the College Board National Recognition Program. Hoffman completed many volunteer hours as a member of National Honor Society, serving as vice president, and was a member of Student Council, Hanna 4 Hope, Superintendent’s Council and a student-led Bible study.
Hoffman is a member of First United Methodist Church of Weatherford and an active youth member of Brock Baptist Church. He has attended Sky Ranch Christian Camp for the past nine summers and will be a part of work crew this summer for five weeks at the Ute Trail campus near Powderhorn, Colorado before heading to college in August.
