WEATHERFORD — The 37th Annual Parker County Peach Festival is shaping up to be peachy with a bounty of Parker County Peaches and vendors on Saturday, July 9.
This year’s event area has expanded by 25% and coordination of more than 200+ arts/craft, food and activity vendors is set. Organizers are planning for a sweet event held in Historic Downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.peachfestivaltx.com. All tickets will be prepurchase to make hands free entry easy and smooth.
Peachy treats will be at the top of the must see/ get at this year’s one-day festival. Visitors can get their fill of homemade peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach pie, peach tea, peach smoothies, ice cream topped with fresh peaches or just plain ol’ juicy peaches, eaten with the fuzz.
There’s food, fun and non-stop entertainment for the entire family, including the food competition, which has quickly become a local favorite.
There will also be two entertainment stages where festival goers can enjoy local talent.
Don’t forget about the Annual Peach Pedal Bike Ride with over 2,200 cyclists. To get more information on this popular bike ride visit www.peachpedal.com
For easy transportation to the festival, hop on one of the air-conditioned shuttles from the 9th Grade Center, Weatherford College or Heritage Park to be dropped off at one of the festival entrances.
Peach Festival tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12 and free admission for those under 5. Purchase online at www.peachfestivaltx.com, where you can also find details on parking, vendors and entertainment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.