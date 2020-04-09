Gibsons donates masks to Holland Lake Nursing Center

Gibsons, a hardware and sporting goods store in Weatherford, donated 60 N95 masks to Holland Lake Nursing Center this week.
These masks are necessary for healthcare workers to wear to protect themselves and their patients from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that the public wears cloth facial coverings to prevent spreading the virus, but these are different than N95 masks, which are in short supply.
Gibsons General Manager Austin Kincaid said he has wanted to make this donation as soon as the store received a shipment of masks, which have since sold out.
Kincaid said he was inspired to donate because he has family members who work in the medical field, including two nurses at Holland Lake Nursing Center. The store donated four cases of masks, which is more than 900 masks, to the Parker County Hospital District as well.
“It’s something that kind of hits home because I have family in the medical field, and I see what they go through a lot,” Kincaid said. “We think it’s kind of an opportunity for small businesses around, big businesses as well, privatized businesses, to step up and help out when needed.”
Holland Lake Nursing Center Administrator Donna Tillman said the staff is grateful for the community support.
"Gibsons has been a wonderful source for us to locate much-needed items, from hand pumps for five-gallon buckets of alcohol gel to N95 masks,” Tillman said. “We are grateful and blessed by the outpouring of love and support shown to our staff and residents. Weatherford is an amazing community and our local businesses are always willing to help out when needed."
Kincaid said he encourages other local businesses, both inside and outside the Weatherford community, to help out as much as possible.
“Small business is key,” Kincaid said. “I think anything private is better than relying on the government for everything. I think that when we can help out, it helps the community quicker, and it hits more at home.”
