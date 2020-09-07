A local nonprofit is organizing a golf tournament to benefit a Fort Worth police officer recovering from injuries sustained in June.
The Charity Golf Scramble and dinner, hosted by Patriots United for Heroes, will be held at Canyon West Golf Club in Weatherford Sept. 26. Registration is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start begins at 9 a.m.
Brazeal sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on June 13, and has undergone extensive surgeries. Brazeal has been with FWPD for three years, and previously worked law enforcement in Parker County and Weatherford. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
“Officer Brazeal is a true American hero who has dedicated his life to serving others,” organizer and Patriots United for Heroes cofounder Bob Folmar said.
Proceeds from the event, which also includes a BBQ dinner, auctions and golf skill contests, will go directly toward Brazeal’s recovery.
The mission of Patriots United for Heroes is to promote public awareness, honor and support veterans and first responders.
To pre-register for the event, become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Folmar at 817-243-1154.
