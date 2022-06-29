Goodman set to retire as parks and rec director effective July 15

WEATHERFORD — Shannon Goodman is set to retire as the director of parks, recreation and special events for the city of Weatherford effective July 15.
Goodman served a long career in parks and recreation by beginning his career in 1995 for the city of Kerrville. He began working for the city of Weatherford in 2002 as a parks supervisor and worked his way up to the director position in 2014.
"I would like to send my gratitude to Shannon Goodman for his dedication and service to the City of Weatherford," said City Manager James Hotopp. "Mr. Goodman has had a successful career in Parks, Recreation and Special Events for the past 28 years with 20 years being committed to the city of Weatherford. He created one of the best municipal park systems in the State of Texas."
Goodman was responsible for the development at Heritage Park, including the Patsy Hooks Dog Park, Weatherford Amphitheater, and Farm and Ranch lot. He also led the revitalization of Marshall Park and created the concept from idea to construction for the nation's longest floating bridge located at Lake Weatherford. He not only excelled at building and revitalizing parks, but he also led the development of one of the strongest event programs in North Texas. Thousands of citizens and tourists come to Weatherford each year to enjoy many events that Goodman helped start, including Spark in the Park, Holiday in the Park, and Jack-O-Lantern nights at Chandor Gardens.
"My passion for parks and recreation is as strong today as it was back when I began my career," said Goodman. "The greatest reward has been seeing Weatherford develop and grow, knowing that I have played a role in that. I will truly miss working with the talented staff and citizens, whom were always there to support me."
