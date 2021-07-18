Graford teen among tops at 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 28 states competed in the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, June 21-26. Juniors competed with their animals, and had the opportunity to compete in 15 individual, team or state contests.
Showing off their artistic talents were competitors in the Arts & Crafts Contest, broken down into four age divisions. The objective of the contest is to use “artistic” skills, including painting, video, sculpture, music, etc., to promote the Shorthorn breed of cattle. The entries are judged based on craftsmanship, attention to detail, originality and creativity, the promotion of Shorthorns, the difficulty of the medium used, as well as the overall artistic appeal.
Graford’s Emilee Munchrath competed among other 13-16-year-olds, finishing in the top five of her division. She was one of only two Texans to do so.
“The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show,” Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association Montie Soules said. “The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world.
“This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”
Final results included:
Prospector I, age 9 and under:
1: Sawyer Hayslip, Ohio
2: Piper Cates, Ind.
3: Kelby Worthington, Okla.
4: Maddox Reedy, Ill.
5: Emma Helsinger, Ohio
Prospector II, 10-12 years old:
1: Clay Lynn, Ala.
2: Ellanor Tarbert, Ohio
3: Asa Thompson, Ala.
4: Kylie Brunke, Mich.
5: Alexa Turner, Ill.
Intermediate, 13-16 years:
1: Travis Dick, Okla.
2: Wyatt Fechter, Kan.
3: Victoria Thompson, Ala.
4: Courtney Rathke, Wis.
5: Emilee Munchrath, Texas
Senior, (17-21 years:
1: Paige Phillips, Ohio
2: Carter Meyer, Texas
3: Alyssa Betts, Ohio
4: Sierra Betts, Ohio
5: Brandon Barr, Ohio
