GRAFORD — The UPS Store, located in PK Plaza at 101 N. FM 2353 in Graford, is now open.
"As a one-stop shop for small businesses, we offer shipping, postal, printing and comprehensive small business services, we look forward to serving individuals and local business owners in and around the Possum Kingdom Lake area including Graham, Mineral Wells and Breckenridge," said The UPS Store franchisee Kim Nussbaum.
In addition to domestic and international shipping, the Possum Kingdom location of The UPS Store will offer full-service packing; presentation and document finishing (binding, laminating, etc.); online and in-store printing services (business cards, letterhead, reports, brochures, posters, banners, signage, etc.); black-and-white and color copies; notary; custom crating and shipping for large items (furniture, artwork, motorcycles, etc.); mailbox and postal services; office and packaging supplies; and a variety of other business services.
"We are in the business of saving people time, and with shipping prices direct from UPS, we can save them money as well," added Nussbaum. "At The UPS Store, we're committed to providing convenient small business services with personalized and dedicated customer service."
The UPS Store location's hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For additional information, visit theupsstore.com/7355 or call 940-573-7170.
About the owner:
Kim Nussbaum is married to Steve. They have a daughter, Katie, who is a recent Texas Tech graduate. Kim was in the newspaper industry for 37 years, including publisher of the Abilene Reporter-News and the Wichita (Kansas) Eagle. In addition, she was VP of advertising for McClatchy newspapers, where she oversaw the advertising strategy of 30 newspapers across the United States.
Why Possum Kingdom? "Our family loves the lake, we've always had a goal of eventually moving here," Nussbaum said. "I like to be busy. The UPS Store fills a need and allows me to work and live at the lake."
