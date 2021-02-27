A Parker County grand jury met earlier this month and returned a list of indictments.

Those indicted include:

• Clark Alldridge, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.

• Jeffrey Blaylock, assault of peace office/judge.

• Joseph Ray Burns, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Ernest Shawn Casey, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

• Tammy Maureen Childress, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

• Jack Marshall Clepper, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.

• Ethan Zane Duncan, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Blake Alan Goosen, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than 5 items, less than 10 items.

• Brandon Edward Grimes, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, credit or debit card abuse of an elderly person.

• Larry Douglas Holcomb, burglary of habitation.

• Kyle Angus Wayne Karitis, publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.

• Kristopher Thomas Kern, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• John Vance Kincaid, deadly conduct -- discharge firearm.

• Michael Ray Lane, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1gram.

• Lindle James Lowe, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Justin Kyle Mayfield, driving while intoxicated, third or more.

• D’Jal Taibi McCune, evading arrest detention with previous conviction.

• Daniel Joseph McLaughlin, II, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Kodi Marie Millrons, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• James Cameron Moore, publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.

• Dylan Andrew Morgan, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.

• Yvonne Mullany, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.

• Michael Raymond Parker, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.

• Michael Dewitt Rodgers, burglary of a building.

• Avery Ross Ruiz, burglary of a building.

• John Edward Salazar, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

• Amber Dawn Sheffield, credit or debit card abuse.

• J Santos-Acosta Tovar, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

• Benjamin Matthew Whitehead, burglary of habitation.

• William Vicent Whitehead, burglary of habitation.

• Matthew Hudson Wright, assault of family/household member with previous conviction.

• Vincent Andrew Aguliera, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

• Joshua Dean Brown, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Vicki Margaret Browning, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Anthony Christopher Capasso, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Jeremy Don Chambers, driving while intoxicated, third or more.

• Owen Jarrid Doiron, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, in a drug free zone.

• April Louise Doughty, fraud possession of a controlled substance/prescription.

• Cynthia Bailey Evans, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Matthew Ray-Lewis Glenn, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams.

• Christopher Ansley Griffith, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Eric Alberto Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

• Christina Denise Howard, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

• Kory Brian Hunt, II, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.

• David Alan Kennedy, driving while intoxicated, third or more.

• Lisa Ann Lanier, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Charles Lynn Means, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

• Vernon Wayne Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Melvin Norwood, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.

• Paris Jean Oman, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

• Tiffany Ann Peel, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

• Victoria Cherlee Reed, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, and credit or debit card abuse.

• Jeffrey Sean Rigstad, burglary of habitation.

• Joshua Sean Rigstad, burglary of habitation.

• Desmend Leon Sage, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

• Alfonso Sanchez, driving while intoxicated, third or more, and possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

• Clinton Allen Snyder, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

• Wendell DeWayne Thorn, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.

• Travis Owen Tolson, burglary of a building.

• R.J. Ware, IV, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.

• Dyreal Lee Wilson, Jr., assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you