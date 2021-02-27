A Parker County grand jury met earlier this month and returned a list of indictments.
Those indicted include:
• Clark Alldridge, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Jeffrey Blaylock, assault of peace office/judge.
• Joseph Ray Burns, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Ernest Shawn Casey, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Tammy Maureen Childress, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jack Marshall Clepper, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• Ethan Zane Duncan, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Blake Alan Goosen, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than 5 items, less than 10 items.
• Brandon Edward Grimes, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, credit or debit card abuse of an elderly person.
• Larry Douglas Holcomb, burglary of habitation.
• Kyle Angus Wayne Karitis, publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.
• Kristopher Thomas Kern, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• John Vance Kincaid, deadly conduct -- discharge firearm.
• Michael Ray Lane, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1gram.
• Lindle James Lowe, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Justin Kyle Mayfield, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• D’Jal Taibi McCune, evading arrest detention with previous conviction.
• Daniel Joseph McLaughlin, II, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kodi Marie Millrons, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James Cameron Moore, publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.
• Dylan Andrew Morgan, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Yvonne Mullany, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• Michael Raymond Parker, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Michael Dewitt Rodgers, burglary of a building.
• Avery Ross Ruiz, burglary of a building.
• John Edward Salazar, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• Amber Dawn Sheffield, credit or debit card abuse.
• J Santos-Acosta Tovar, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Benjamin Matthew Whitehead, burglary of habitation.
• William Vicent Whitehead, burglary of habitation.
• Matthew Hudson Wright, assault of family/household member with previous conviction.
• Vincent Andrew Aguliera, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Joshua Dean Brown, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Vicki Margaret Browning, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Anthony Christopher Capasso, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jeremy Don Chambers, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Owen Jarrid Doiron, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, in a drug free zone.
• April Louise Doughty, fraud possession of a controlled substance/prescription.
• Cynthia Bailey Evans, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Matthew Ray-Lewis Glenn, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Christopher Ansley Griffith, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Eric Alberto Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
• Christina Denise Howard, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Kory Brian Hunt, II, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• David Alan Kennedy, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Lisa Ann Lanier, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Charles Lynn Means, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Vernon Wayne Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Melvin Norwood, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Paris Jean Oman, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Tiffany Ann Peel, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Victoria Cherlee Reed, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, and credit or debit card abuse.
• Jeffrey Sean Rigstad, burglary of habitation.
• Joshua Sean Rigstad, burglary of habitation.
• Desmend Leon Sage, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Alfonso Sanchez, driving while intoxicated, third or more, and possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Clinton Allen Snyder, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Wendell DeWayne Thorn, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Travis Owen Tolson, burglary of a building.
• R.J. Ware, IV, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Dyreal Lee Wilson, Jr., assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
