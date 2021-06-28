PARKER COUNTY — A Springtown man was indicted by a grand jury this month on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child and sexual assault.
In February, a forensic interview was conducted where the girl, now 17, made an outcry of sexual abuse by Jesse Benjamin Lee on multiple occasions, beginning when she was 12 or 13, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girl reported the sexual contact, which began with Lee touching her inappropriately before escalating, occurred at a residence in Springtown, and continued on a weekly basis until she was 15 years old.
A Parker County sheriff’s investigator interviewed Lee, who admitted to the sexual contact, and said “he is sorry for what he did and that he would apologize to the victim if she were present,” according to the affidavit.
Lee was arrested on March 14.
“If Mr. Lee is convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, he will be facing a sentence of 25 to 99 years or life in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If convicted of indecency with a child or sexual assault, his sentence would be from two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Convictions of any of these charges would also carry a requirement that he register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”
Others indicted June 18 include:
• Corey Nathaniel Ambrose, theft of property, more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Troy Dean Borth, burglary of a building.
• Richard Ethan Weeks Burkhead, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation.
• Kamron Jacob Chafer, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Kamron Jacob Chafer, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction.
• Carl Van Commander, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• William Lewis Griffin, Jr., criminal mischief, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Jarod Scott Hagood, two counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury.
• Destin Jacob Ray, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Ashley Nicole Steiger, evading arrest using a vehicle.
• Teanne Lynn Steinetz, burglary of building.
• Tabor Lee Whitehead, sex offender’s duty to register.
• Joyclynn Sheree Ables, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
• James Edward Bassett, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Juan Enrique Chacon, possession of a controlled substance.
• William Scott Daniels, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Morgan Lee Fitzgerald, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Christian Lee Hooper, assault of a police officer/judge.
• Christian Lee Hooper, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.
• David Nathaniel Horner, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact.
• Amber Nicole Neagle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
• Colton Lee Odom, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Albert Adiano Salazar Jr., theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Sean Thomas Sloan, cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture with two convictions.
• Tyler Austin Whaley, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Matthew David Williams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
