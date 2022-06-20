WEATHERFORD — A crowd of both the two-legged and four-legged varieties gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new Rees-Jones Medical and Surgery Center.
The ceremony, including a ribbon-cutting by both the Weatherford and East Parker County chambers of commerce, marked the culmination of years of donations and partnerships between the community, the Weatherford Parker County Animal Center and Weatherford College.
“We’re really proud of this facility and what we’re really proud of, too, is the partnership between us and Weatherford College, because that is what makes this so unique,” Municipal/Community Services Director Dustin Deel said, a reference to the college’s new Veterinary Technician Program. “It’s in full swing now. Students are coming in and earning a new associate’s degree program while working on our animals.
“They’re helping both the animals and our staff. We’re raising the bar for what animal care is and we’re being looked at nationally — from little ol’ Weatherford, Texas.”
WC’s vet tech program began in 2020, earning accreditation by the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities, led by Program Director Dr. Kathryn Garofalo. The city celebrated the very first graduating class last month.
“We had a dream of having a true veterinary technology program that could graduate students who could become licensed veterinary technicians,” Garofalo said. “The biggest difficulty was allowing for the hands-on experience that is dictated by the AVMA. We really had no way to do that. We could give them all the lecture material in the world, but that is just not the same as working with live animals.”
The city’s process of building a new medical and surgical center actually began in 2014, with a Giving Second Chances capital campaign launched in 2016 to fund the project.
The new center, at 3,300-square feet, offers two surgery rooms with a capacity of four surgical tables; a medical prep area; expanded animal holding spaces with seperate rooms for cats and dogs; a radiology area; laundry rooms; a pharmacy; and office and storage space.
Weatherford College provided the X-ray equipment, a dental and cleaning station and sonography.
“Our students train on that machinery, but it also allows the staff to immediately treat those animals,” Garofalo said. “It’s a win-win.”
Those gathered Friday, along with shelter staff and volunteers trotting out adoptable dogs, were provided a tour of the new facility following a ribbon-cutting.
Along each wall is a black and white photograph of former shelter dogs who have moved on to new homes, including Norman, a shelter favorite and ambassador who was adopted by his Kennel Tech Nate Golden, in April.
“I’m calling it the ‘Peanut Butter Tastes So Good Collection’ and you’ll see why,” Deel said.
The city director also recognized some of those who have contributed to the journey, including Drew Springer and the Roger Williams family.
Deel also announced Dr. Stacy McLeod, DVM, as the facility’s first full-time staff veterinarian. McLeod has been in the animal practice for almost 20 years, most recently as leader of the small animal clinic at the North Texas Animal Hospital in Weatherford.
