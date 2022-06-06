STRAWN — A $300,000 state parks department grant to Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will add six extra miles to the 20-mile trail network at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park by the time it opens.
The 4,871-acre park in southwest Palo Pinto County is poised to be the first state park to open in North Texas in more than two decades.
Detailed plans -- for 60 campsites, some with stables for horseback campers, trails, RV hookups, an open-air pavilion, a playground made of natural materials, a mountaintop pavilion, picnic shelters, restrooms, a headquarters and visitors center -- have been approved by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Roads and utility construction are expected to be finished sometime in the fall.
Timing of the park’s opening relies on funding. That includes a $9 million pledge by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit group which supports the department’s goals. The money will be leveraged with $21 million the state parks department has budgeted.
Foundation spokeswoman Lydia Saldana said last Thursday the group is about $8 million toward its fundraising goal.
“Assuming we raise that additional $1 million by Jan. 1, vertical construction on items like the headquarters building, restrooms, group facilities and camping loops will begin in early 2023,” she said.
She added that the foundation has raised more than $220 million in private donations since 1991 “ …to ensure the future of Texas’ wild things and wild places.”
The six additional miles of trail will include 5.3 miles of accessible improved-surface trail, paved with decomposed granite, asphalt or concrete. The concept is to accommodate people with mobility issues or disabilities.
The remaining seven-tenths of a mile included in the grant is multi-use, amenable to groups of hikers, bikers or equestrians.
The grant is part of more than $4.8 million the parks department announced for 17 trail creation and improvement projects across the state.
Those wishing to donate or learn more about Palo Pinto Mountains State Park can go to www.tpwf.org/palopinto.
