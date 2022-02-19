Graves named senior VP at TexasBank

Mark Riebe, president and CEO of TexasBank, has announced that Lisa Marie Graves will be joining TexasBank as senior vice president/human resources director.
Graves will be providing strategic guidance and support to leadership and staff on key HR functions.
“Lisa Marie’s background, experience and community commitment will complement TexasBank’s vision and goals as we continue to grow,” Riebe said. “We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber working for us.”
A decorated 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force, she retired as senior master sergeant as the Air Force Separations Branch superintendent for the Air Force Personnel Center. During her tenure in the service, she was named Outstanding Personnel Manager of the Year, having competed against thousands.
Graves earned an M.B.A. in Business Administration and Management from Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University and a B.A. in Management of Human Resources at Bellevue University. She holds an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Human Resource Management from Community College of the Air Force.
In 2013, she founded Lisa Marie Graves Legacy Coaching and provided executive consulting to businesses dealing with business systems and procedures, personnel management, hiring and retaining outstanding employees. She is a World Coaching Institute Certified Coach, Professional Coach and Executive Coach.
Graves is also the founder of the annual Men’s and Women’s Legacy conferences. As an avid community partner, she is involved with BNI Professional Partners, Sanctified Hope Advisory Committee, Weatherford Chamber of Commerce and is an East Parker County Chamber of Commerce board member. She and her husband of 24 years, Michael, have two children: Jericka and Sierra.
“I am looking forward to being part of the TexasBank team, providing the best of personal and business banking,” Graves said.
TexasBank is a full-service community bank with 14 locations serving Brown, Comanche, Erath and Eastland counties and the cities of Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth and Weatherford. TexasBank is a FDIC member.
