Greenwood VFD awarded $200K grant for large brush truck

The Greenwood Rural Volunteer Fire Department is now packing 1,000 gallons of water to defeat fires after receiving a $200,000 grant.
“We at Greenwood Rural VFD are blessed to have been awarded this grant,” Greenwood VFD Chief William Rod Bass said. “With our population growing in this rural area, a grass fire can quickly turn into something so much bigger. With the additional of this new truck — Attack 41 — we will be better prepared to handle these situations.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service awarded the grant to the Greenwood VFD, which is part of Emergency Services District 7, to purchase a large brush truck that carries 1,000 gallons of water.
“Once we were notified that we had received the grant, I sat down with our officers and some of our members and discussed how to utilize this grant to best serve our community. We wanted a truck that could be used to fight grass fires, but also for structure protection while on that grass fire. We wanted a truck that could be utilized on vehicle accidents if needed and be able to haul a large volume of water to assist our tankers,” Bass said. “What we came up with was a bit of a challenge to fire truck builders because these specifications are not met by one type of apparatus and would serve as a multi-tool for our department. The builder we chose to satisfy all our needs was Deep South Fire Trucks.”
Bass said the truck is a 2021 International HV 4X4 with a four-door cab and has a pump with roll capabilities, which will allow the firefighters to move the vehicle while pumping.
“The pump is rated at 750 gallons per minute and will allow for quick movement of water if needed for structure protection. The truck bed is equipped with many compartments for carrying multiple tools for various jobs. The tank capacity is 1,000 gallons, which isn’t as much as our tanker carries but gives us a greater ability to assist with water supply until a tanker arrives,” Bass said. “With the addition of this truck, we find ourselves better able to do multiple jobs in the district, especially if our engine and tanker are out on other calls.”
ESD 7 as a whole has 53 volunteer firefighters, 32 paid part-time firefighters and covers about 140 miles including Greenwood, Cool-Garner and Millsap.
“ESD 7 — Greenwood, Millsap and Cool-Garner VFDs — had 43 responses this year to outdoor vegetation fires, the largest of which encompassed 18 acres,” ESD 7 Chief Joe Edwards said.
The grant came from the forest service’s Texas Rural VFD Assistance Program, which provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training, according to the TFS. It is a cost-sharing program funded by the Texas legislature and was established in 2002. Any part-paid, part-volunteer fire department with 20 or fewer paid members is eligible to apply.
“Greenwood applied for this grant back in 2012. Once the grant request is received, it is placed on a list and the grants are awarded annually by needs and priorities,” Bass said. “This truck will be a huge asset to ESD 7 and the Greenwood community and we look forward to many years of service with Attack 41.”
