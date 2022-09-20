WEATHERFORD — The upcoming Pathways in Technology Early College High School will have a new title named after someone who "embodied what it meant to be a Roo."
Weatherford ISD trustees Monday were unanimous in accepting the Grizzard Regional Institute of Technology, otherwise known as GRIT, as the official name of the new academic facility.
"If you've had anything to do with Weatherford ISD the last 25 years, you've probably eaten Roger's pizza," Mike Guest said of the building's namesake, Roger Grizzard. "He gave to the community, he gave to the kids, he gave to the school district."
Grizzard, who owned The Pizza Place along with his wife, Jeanine, died in 2019 after a car crash in Lubbock. He was a heavily active figure in the Weatherford community, not only as a business owner but as a Weatherford College trustee for 22 years, and a government, economics and social studies teacher at WHS for 21 years. He also served on the WISD Education Foundation Board of Directors, as a deacon at First Baptist Church and as an Evening Lions Club member.
Grizzard also received accolades like the Distinguished Service Award from WISD’s Ex-Student Association in 2016, WISD’s first True Blue Kangaroo Fan in 2014 and the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce in 1991.
"He was really the embodiment of everything ... the values, mission statement, the core of who we are not only as a district, but as a community as well," WISD Board Secretary Adam Feriend said.
The district had established a naming committee, which gathered suggestions through a survey sent out to parents, staff and community members, narrowing the list down to seven suggestions for the board to consider. A total of 222 responses were collected from the survey.
"As you can see, the name Roger Grizzard came up a number of times, so we were looking for themes with that name," Executive Director of College, Career & Counseling Kady Donaghey said. "So many of our CTE programs serve other districts. We've got students from Brock or Aledo that come over for these different courses.
"There are nine districts that we serve, so that's why we wanted 'regional' in there."
Board member Jeff Ford said he had a conversation with Jeanine Grizzard recently about the naming process.
"It was very important to her that it not be something that we were renaming for Roger, that it be something brand new with only his name on it," he said. "I think she's going to be pleased as punch with this. I know I am."
GRIT is expected to open in August of 2023. Students attending can graduate with their high school diploma and associate's degree from Weatherford College, as well as their certification in a CTE pathway, all free of charge.
The facility will be located behind the existing Ninth Grade Center, and offer pathways in automotive technology, welding, cosmetology and cyber security.
Board members Monday heard from PBK architects on some design elements for Phase I of the project, which will be located where the existing tennis courts are.
According to the projected timeline, they hope to have the first advertisement for competitive sealed proposals by Oct. 30, with construction work to begin Jan. 2, 2023.
