GRAFORD — Houston and Graford couldn’t be more different, both literally and figuratively.
But that change is something the Jackrabbits’ new superintendent, Brandon Perry, has embraced with open arms.
Hailing from his alma mater Cleveland ISD, where he spent time as the director of secondary schools as well as deputy superintendent, and Huffman ISD, where he was a high school principal, Perry officially took office in Graford on July 1.
“During the pandemic, my wife and I began to think about the most important thing — family,” he said. “We intentionally sought out smaller school districts and the door opened at Graford.
“We were looking for a small community feel that we felt our family could come and contribute, get plugged in and serve.”
Perry’s entrance has been baptized by a couple of big recent changes — the school board voted to adopt a four-day class schedule that begins with the start of school Aug. 8 and the implementation of a new Guardian program on campus, voted on last month.
Perry sat down with an administrative team, including several longtime administrators, and the group began brainstorming a list of staff members that could be willing to take on the responsibility as part of the Guardian program, which allows districts to grant permission to staff members to carry firearms as a defensive approach to an active shooter on campus. From that initial list, Perry reached out to “vet them out” and narrow the list down even further.
“The policy requires Guardians to have a license to carry, so those that don’t will be part of upcoming training,” he said.
Aside from the basic license to carry course, staff members will also be subjected to a full psychological exam.
The vote comes less than two months after the school shooting in Uvalde where 19 children and two staff members were killed. It resonated in the remote community of Graford, prompting staff to consider a first line of defense in a situation where they are waiting on law enforcement.
In previous years, the district has had a presence from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office, with a constable patrolling before and after school. That constable, along with a retired deputy, has also assisted in covering extracurricular activities and games as well.
For Perry, school safety is paramount, as his district of Huffman years ago had a major scare right around the time of the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 that killed 10. That school district was located roughly an hour down the road from Perry’s.
“[The shooting] happened on a Friday and we had Senior Prom that Friday night,” he said. “Then we get a report Monday that we had a gun on campus. We went into lockdown, the bomb dogs were out... it was a little more of a ripple effect for our community because it was just days after.”
Having gotten his feet wet over the last month or so, Perry is encouraged about the future of his new district, particularly learning names and faces of the 300 or so students enrolled.
“There’s a lot to be said for smaller districts — they may not have all the programs, but there’s a whole lot of perks,” he said. “We’re now looking at ways to celebrate our smallness but not let that limit our students’ possibilities.”
With a stellar extracurricular program — including the Jackrabbits’ state title in basketball this past season — Perry said they’re now looking to improve the academic side as well, in taking Graford “from good to great.”
“We’re doing well academically, but we don’t want to become complacent. We’re looking for ways to improve and put Graford on the map,” he said. “And I’m excited to be here and looking forward to meeting with groups of folks to evaluate what our community is looking for in a Graford grad.”
