HUDSON OAKS — H-E-B and Favor Delivery have expanded service to support even more Texans. Favor, the on-demand delivery service that H-E-B acquired in 2018, has expanded its services to Hudson Oaks. Hudson Oaks residents will now be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants and stores, and seniors 60 and older can use the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line to order groceries and essentials from their neighborhood H-E-B.
Launched last month, the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line is an effective social-distancing alternative that allows seniors to receive same-day, contactless deliveries from H-E-B, while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home. The program offers same-day home delivery to seniors from their local H-E-B. Seniors can place orders online via favordelivery.com/seniors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, or through a dedicated phone line from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. Seniors can access the Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080. Residents also will be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants in Hudson Oaks via the Favor app or favordelivery.com seven days a week.
To keep this service affordable for those most in need, H-E-B and Favor are waiving delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program. Further helping Texans, orders will include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to the Favor Runner, who will personally shop and deliver items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.