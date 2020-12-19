Weatherford’s Brandon and Trevor Bass have a heart for serving, both through volunteerism and as part of their participation in Boy Scout Troop 303 of Springtown.
The 11-year-old twins recently put that on display, helping foster Puddin’, an older dog with a rough background.
“Puddin’ was badly abused but he is just the sweetest dog, very mellow,” said rescue advocate Beverly DeLano.
DeLano, a volunteer with the local nonprofit iRescue, welcomed Puddin’ into her home about nine months ago. The dog had been adopted, but was scheduled to be put to sleep — “I guess he just decided he was tired of him,” DeLano said — until the former owner’s mother put out a last minute plea on Facebook. DeLano saw the post, sent a message and arranged to pick Puddin’ up.
“It’s been a sad story for this dog all the way around and I felt like he deserved better than that,” she said.
Prior to Puddin’ arriving at the shelter, the roughly 10-year-old “Heinz 57” canine had suffered terrible abuse.
“They had pulled all his teeth but two, then wrapped him in barbed wire,” DeLano said. “He was badly scarred from the tip of his nose all the way down to the back of his tail.”
A few weeks ago, Puddin’ received a little slice of heaven for a couple of days at the Bass home.
“We loved on Puddin’ and I hugged him,” Trevor Bass said. “He was hugged and he was kissed.”
“I hand fed him,” Brandon Bass added.
The situation was ideal — the twins provided all the love, snuggles and attention Puddin’ could handle.
“When he’s at Beverly’s, he doesn’t get a lot of attention because he doesn’t seek it out,” the boys’ mom Dana said. “When he came over here, the boys were loving on him, hugging him and laying with him.”
The family also found out that the dog had an affinity for stuffed animals, giving him his very own.
“It was a frog and he loved it, that’s why we gave it to Puddin’,” Trevor said.
“He also loved my toys and the bears, but he wouldn’t bite them, he would just put his mouth on it and snuggle with it,” Brandon added.
Puddin’s paradise also helped the boys obtain a merit badge for Citizenship in the Community, going above and beyond the requirement of one service hour, making it a win-win for both parties.
“I don’t know what all they did with him but apparently he had a good time because he wanted to go back with them when they left,” DeLano said. “He’s sweet and really likes people, which I don’t understand.”
Not for a lack of effort, Trevor and Brandon were unable to keep Puddin’ permanently with five other animals in the household, but Puddin’ had a meet and greet earlier this week with Cheryl Turner and her family.
Puddin’ nailed the introductions and was adopted the following day.
While Puddin’ is officially a family pet, he stays close by the side of Cheryl’s brother, David Yonker.
“My brother is special needs and his little dog, that we’d had for about 15 years, died just before Thanksgiving,” Turner said. “My brother definitely needed the companionship and Puddin’ is a great listener.”
The two have become immediate friends. Puddin’ has taken on the role of protector to David, sleeping on his bed and taking part in “wonderful conversations, Turner said.
“He’ll come in from using the bathroom and just wait in the hallway for David,” she said. “My brother was recently diagnosed with very early stages of Parkinson’s and is moving a little slower, but Puddin’ just waits for him.”
Turner said Puddin’ has also been good for her husband, a Vietnam veteran recently diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
And even the size difference — Puddin’ is about 30 pounds bigger than David’s previous dog — hasn’t been an issue.
“He’s a gentle giant and very intimidated by our cats,” Turner said. “But he has that sense of protection and he just reads David. It’s like they’ve always known each other. It has to be the Lord.”
While a forever home might have been the best Christmas present, Puddin’ got one more from David — a new stuffed animal.
The Turners are hoping Puddin’s story will encourage others to think about adoptions.
“It’s a good story and if we can get other pets adopted, it makes it an even better story,” Turner said.
