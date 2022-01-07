MINERAL WELLS — Santo High School sophomore Tess Hall stood next to her dad, Corey, on Wednesday — and her sheep, Goliath — as she reflected on what’s fun about the Palo Pinto County Fair and Livestock Show.

“I really enjoy coming to the shows, and I like the people,” she said. “They’re great. And I like the animals, too.”

The young ag student probably summed up what any of the 100 or so people attending the five-day showcase for 4-H and FFA students would have said.

Parents and students inside the vast county Expo Center were milling about on Wednesday, dressing entries for judging or watching from bleachers the sheep judging under way in the dirt pen on the center’s south side.

Goat judging would follow, just part of a week of livestock trials, canning, photography, horticulture and ag mechanic demonstrations and more in the annual event.

An auction Saturday morning will help the young people with future projects as well as future education paths.

“It’s something you’ve got to put time and effort into,” Mineral Wells senior Caleb Carter said on Thursday, shortly before showing his three hogs in that day’s swine show. “You can’t just show up. (There’s) a lot of bright-and-early mornings, and some late nights as well.”

Event Chairwoman Deeann Hampton said the fair is now into its ninth decade. Between 300 and 350 students from Mineral Wells, Santo, Graford, Gordon and Strawn ISDs joined this year’s fun.

Carter Hill of Graford was there on Thursday hoping his hog would bring home the bacon that afternoon.

“I named it, Ham Solo — you get the term?” he said, acknowledging his entry’s Star Wars namesake before sharing the ups and downs of hog raising. “The worst thing is probably having to get up early. The best thing is getting to do the show and hang out with my friends.”

The fair returned to fully open this year, after pandemic precautions last year prompted organizers to limit attendance to contestants and their family members. That meant Michael and Katie Drake of Santo could bring their 2- and 4-year-old girls, Leddy and Autumn, to see the show they could well join down the chute.

“They just love animals,” their dad said. “We just come to support our crew.”

That was on Wednesday, about the time Abbi Youngblood, 13, and Roxy Hall set the hind legs of their sheep before lifting the entries from the chest to let their front hooves fall into position for the judges.

“It’s a good time in Texas,” Sheep Superintendent Bobby Meeks had said on the public address system as Wednesday’s sheep show began. “There’s a lot of county shows.”

Outside the hall, Kathryne Holder was practicing positioning with her goat, Peanut Butter. The Strawn High School junior hopes to take her entry beyond the county to fairs across the state.

“We want to go to (fairs in) Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and then Austin,” Kathryne’s mother, Kerri, told a visitor. “She put a lot of work into it, so we just want to see how far that work gets us.”

The daughter said she hopes to earn scholarships through her ag endeavors to open the door to her aspirations.

“Something in the science field,” she said. “I really like science.”

Showing livestock tends to be a family affair.

“My brother used to show pigs,” 14-year-old Victoria Rico of Santo said on Thursday as she and her Rosco waited for the competition to begin. “And I thought I’d get into it. … This is my first year showing.”

Colt Bridges of Santo found a perch on the pens Thursday while he and his parents, Cody and Brandi, waited for Colt’s hog, Michael Jackson, to get his spin in the judging pen. The 11-year-old explained his hog’s celebrity name.

“Because he does a little moonwalk,” he said, his mother explaining the pig has a unique shuffle similar to the late pop star’s iconic dance move.

Strawn sixth-grader Lane Fawcett, 11, finished blowing down the fur on his goat, Sugar’s, forelegs before Wednesday’s show. (The rest of the animal’s legs and body were sheared).

“It makes their legs feel fluffed out, to make it look like he has big leg hair,” Lane explained while using blasts of air to enhance the desired look for Sugar.

Back inside, Community Christian School students Que Crawford, 16, and Colby Johnson, 13, stood in a holding pen with Crawford’s 7T7 goats, named for the Santo area ranch from which the goats hail. Crawford gave his own first name to one of his entries.

The other goat?

“Its name is the word, Nothing,” he said, after sharing why he devotes his time to Nothing and Que. “It’s just a chance to just get off of everything else I do.”

Plenty of long hours, typically spent before heading out to the school day, go into preparing entries for the demanding pen shows. But it was clear this past week those labors of love come with their own reward, win or not.

“I like how he ‘baaahhs’ all the time,” 9-year-old Andrea Berumen of Strawn added, standing next to the pen holding her goat, Dash.