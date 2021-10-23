Harman among recent alumni honorees at West Texas A&M

CANYON — Dr. Rickey Harman was one of seven West Texas A&M University graduates to be honored with Distinguished Alumni Awards during an Oct. 7 banquet.
Distinguished alumni awardees from 2020 and 2021 were recognized during Homecoming Week celebrations in Canyon.
Harman, a 1964 Happy High School graduate, received his bachelor’s degree in 1968 and his master’s degree in 1971 from WT and his doctor of education degree from Texas Tech University in 1982. He also served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Harman married fellow WT student Judy Hon in 1967 in the J.A. Hill Chapel on campus, and they recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. They have one daughter, Janna Bettenbough, a diagnostician in the Grapevine school district, and a grandson who is a college junior. Rickey comes from a WT family: Parents Vernon and Mary Harman, brother V. H Harman, and mother-in-law Leola Hon are all graduates.
Harman spent most of his career in education. He taught math one year at Canyon High School, was a graduate teaching assistant in the WT mathematics department for two years, and then spent 25 years at Lubbock Christian University and Lubbock Christian School. In that time, he worked as a mathematics professor, registrar, and director of a major fundraising campaign at LCU and as superintendent at LCS. After retirement from LCS, a building on its campus was named in the honor of the Harmans.
He then spent four years as a businessman, and he and his partner, Dave Boren, established eBank Systems which did the check processing and back-office banking operations for community banks. The company was on the cutting edge of imaging bank statements for approximately 25 banks.
Harman continued his educational career by serving as the superintendent at Abilene Christian Schools for four years and also taught math classes at Abilene Christian University. After moving to Weatherford in 2003, he served as a mathematics professor at Weatherford College for 11 years. In his tenure at Weatherford College, he served on the faculty senate for eight years, including two as senate chairman. He was selected Weatherford College Faculty Member of the Year in 2009 and also received the Jack Harvey Award of Exemplary Teaching. Now retired, he continues to serve on the Weatherford College Foundation Board. Weatherford College recently celebrated its 150th birthday, and Harman served on the anniversary steering committee planning major events each month.
Through the years he has been very active in Christian school organizations. He served as president of the Texas Christian School Association in 1991-92 and on the National Christian School Association Board of Commissioners from 1986-95 and 2001-08. During this period, he served as a member on a number of visiting accreditation committees where the team accredited or reaccredited Christian schools in Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri. Harman served as the chairman of many of these accrediting committees.
Harman has been a member of several organizations through the years. He has been a member of Lions International for more than 35 years as a member of clubs in Lubbock, Abilene and Weatherford and served in all offices including president. Harman served on the board of Weatherford Christian School from 2003-09 and served as the chairman of the board his last five years. He chaired the accreditation committee which secured the initial accreditation for WCS. Harman was the board chair during the period when WCS built the new campus on the Ranger Highway. He currently serves as a deacon at the Weatherford South Main Church of Christ. During the past few years Harman has written two books, “Happy Days in Happy, Texas” and “Where Girls’ Basketball Rules: The Panhandle and South Plains of Texas.”
Also honored with Harman on Oct. 7 were fellow 2020 award winners Dr. Sally Carmen, Scott Doores and David Schaeffer, and 2021 winners Jerry Don Logan, Claudia Stuart and Bruce Thompson.
