Hawes: Multifacet growth key for MW

MINERAL WELLS -- A consultant to Mineral Wells urged business community members on Friday to take a focus that is both broad and long-range as the city plans for growth.
Economic development expert David Hawes cited a Facebook gripe he’d read a few weeks ago that claimed Mineral Wells is putting all its energy into regaining tourist trade it knew decades ago.
“False,” he told some 30 listeners at the Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce’s Friday Forum. “We are not building economic development on tourism.”
Hawes, a native and 1970 Ram alum, said the city must touch all of the bases to score a home run -- luring business, especially manufacturing, encourage retail growth and housing.
“My dad used to say, ‘The problem with this town is we’re used to fast money -- we’ve got the (Fort Wolters Air Force) Base,’” he said. “It has to be a balanced economy that’ll insulate us from all the things that have happened.”
Hawes cited the 1975 deactivation of the base.
“We went from 28,000 people to 8,000 people in one month,” he said. “As a community, we failed at, ‘What do we do next?’”
Hawes acknowledged the tourism value of renovating the Baker Hotel and Spa and ongoing revitalization efforts in a downtown district that was “boarded up” five years ago.
“The Baker Hotel is not the savior of Mineral Wells,” he added. “It is going to be the beneficiary of all the other things we’re doing in Mineral Wells and elsewhere.”
A 30-year zoning official in Houston, Hawes described working with then-mayor Bob Lanier, who had inherited a $70 million operating budget deficit at a time when oil plunged to $8 and $10 a barrel -- Houston’s version of Mineral Wells’ base closure.
“It wasn’t about redeveloping a mall,” he recalled. “It was about developing the land around it. And that’s equal to downtown Mineral Wells. We’re bringing that same attitude to Mineral Wells.”
Top-drawer companies, including Hell Helicopter, are eyeing sites in Mineral Wells, he said. And he announced a shuttered cable and wire plant on Industrial Parkway is poised for renewed manufacturing activity.
“The Southwire building has been sold to a gentleman in Fort Worth,” he said. “They are ready to make a $9-$12 million investment.”
He later said private investors are bringing promise to Fort Wolters, which was converted to an industrial park.
“We have a plan,” he said.
Hawes made two points regarding housing -- much more is needed, and the building code should no longer allow home owners to settle for a covered carport instead of an enclosed garage.
“We’re becoming a city of carports,” he said. “That’s all we do at the Zoning Board of Adjustments is approve carports. These impact the view of Mineral Wells and the quality of our housing stock.”
He noted a 216-lot housing development on Garrett Morris Parkway that’s about to enter the building phase, and a zoning change the council approved Tuesday to allow an apartment building downtown that’s ideal for AirBnB business.
Festivals will bring those BnB-ers, and so will the green hills of Palo Pinto County, he said.
“We have a topography here,” he said. “We’re not Weatherford, we are Mineral Wells. We are not Fredericksburg, we are Mineral Wells. We have to be very cognizant of how we’re going to grow in the next five, 10, 25 years.
“When I look at that property, I don’t look at it as I see it today. I look at it as it will be 20 years from now.”
