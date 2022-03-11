Leaders of local nonprofit agencies are reporting mixed results when it comes to recruiting volunteers in the pandemic era.
“It’s been really difficult to get volunteers,” said Le’Anne Taylor, executive director of the United Way of Parker County, adding her nine member agencies felt the drain of COVID. “With the majority of volunteers, it’s retired or older — that retired population is most likely to volunteer. We see the population most able to volunteer can’t because of COVID.”
CASA Hope for Children Executive Director Kathy Meyer agreed the effect the pandemic had on local volunteering remains.
“We lost some advocates because of COVID, but it just hasn’t ramped back up,” Meyer said. “I could use another 20 to 25 volunteers tomorrow.”
Meyer reported 228 children under the courtroom guidance of 63 volunteers. Formerly known as Court Appointed Children’s Advocates, CASA Hope for Children trains volunteers who shepherd children through courtroom proceedings in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, acting as their voice in the judge’s ear.
Consequently, CASA volunteers undergo in-depth training and bring specialized skills to court. Hence, Meyer’s challenge.
“People’s perception of volunteering is you go and do something once a week, and if you miss there’s somebody to cover for that,” she said. “Our volunteering is not like that.”
She said advocates typically give 12 to 15 hours weekly after undergoing training. CASA advocates must be 21 years old, pass FBI and Sex Offenders Registry checks and have a Texas Driver’s License and proof of insurance.
The agency’s beneficiaries are at some point on the foster child spectrum and have the legal title of guardian ad litem.
“We really are on the civil side of the child welfare system,” she said. “Our job is to look at the child, look at everything that’s going on with the child and report back to the judge.”
Anyone interested in CASA may call the main number, 817-599-6224, or go online at casahopeforchildren.org.
While Meyer’s agency requires specialized skills in volunteers, others need people to perform more basic functions.
Meals on Wheels of Palo Pinto County is lacking volunteer drivers to deliver between 120 and 130 meals daily on 13 routes in Mineral Wells and throughout Palo Pinto county.
“On Monday, we have seven routes that are open. On Tuesday, we have five open,” Executive Director Tiffany Marcum said. “We are pretty much volunteer dependent. We are low to the point that yesterday I took four routes myself.”
Marcum came on board at the agency on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the start of the year. She joined one other full-time and three part-time staff members.
“Recruitment of volunteers is a top priority that I’m trying to get to,” she said. “But there’s the little fires that pop up every day.”
Agency volunteers load meals from Palo Pinto General Hospital at each weekday morning. They then launch on their baker’s dozen routes.
Marcum said two 12-mile circuits are the longest, and that drivers typically complete their rounds in an hour.
Drivers undergo background checks and must have a driver’s license and proof of liability insurance. For information, call 240-325-7919 or go to mealsonwheelsofppc.org.
“They literally can start the next day,” Marcum said. “And they can be anything — you can volunteer to drive one route a week, or we might have some that say, ‘I can do Monday/Wednesday/Friday.’ Whatever fits them best.”
A faith-based agency, Parker County Center of Hope in Weatherford has nurtured relationships with local churches and has more than 2,500 volunteers at the ready, Executive Director Staci Markwardt said.
“The only time we have difficulty with volunteers is if if we have a specialized position,” she said, giving as example a math teacher.
Now in its 24th year, Center of Hope offers practical help — including job-seeking skills, food, help with utility bills and medical assistance.
Markwardt said COVID brought slight adjustments to the volunteer regimen.
“Things have changed, but I can’t say with our volunteers it changed,” she said. “They changed with us. They kind of shift, and I know that we did lose some of our long term volunteers.”
Markwardt indicated the agency stays flexible in what it asks volunteers to do.
“We can have a volunteer position where someone for a couple of hours can stock a pantry shelf, or do some data entry,” she said. “It’s just constantly recruiting, constantly educating the community on what we do. And, also, we go to our churches a lot.”
For more information about Center of Hope, visit centerofhopetx.com/ or call 817-594-0266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.