In the midst of uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Weatherford’s collective church family are banding together to provide hope through food drives, with First United Methodist Church among those helping lead the charge.
Part of the Parker County Ministerial Alliance, First United Methodist Church is committed to helping those in need of food, Pastor Joseph Nader said, stressing it is in times such as these when uplifting others through acts of service is most crucial.
“In general, it’s important for communities to band together in hard times like this,” Nader said. “But it is even more important for those of us who call ourselves the church. We must do the work of being the hands and feet of Christ, and by providing basic needs like this, it’s just one small way we can serve our role. We think this is a vital part of living out our calling.
“We’re really blessed to be able to do it.”
First United Methodist Church Lay Leader Deborah Cron echoed Nader’s comments, saying that her own church, as well as others across the community, are determined to do everything possible to make sure local families in need do not go to bed hungry.
“Our great Parker County Ministerial Alliance has come together, and all the churches are banding together regardless of belief for the purpose of serving those in need,” Cron said.
“It could be our next door neighbor that needs the food we’re providing. It started out as serving children, we wanted to be sure children were fed. And then we moved our efforts to serving the families. This is a very important opportunity for all of us to step forward and help those in need. It’s great to see the outpouring of support from our community.”
Nader said a recent conference call including members of the Parker County Ministerial Alliance and Judge Pat Deen helped set the wheels in motion for the community-wide effort.
“The Parker County Ministerial Alliance was in a conference call with Judge Pat Deen about two weeks ago, and during the phone call he was telling us that one of the most important roles of the church is to help feed those in need,” Nader said. “Hunger is always an issue in general, but especially now. We wanted to get ahead of all that and provide some food for those who can’t afford to buy groceries, so as a ministerial alliance, we decided to team up.
“We offered up our family life center here on our campus to house all the groceries. It’s a big room not being used right now, so we might as well use it for something, and so we came up with the idea that on Tuesdays we would collect food, and on Thursdays we would give it out.”
Having only started the drive last week, Nader said the response from the community has already proven overwhelmingly positive.
“We’re doing it as a whole, unified church body, and when I say that I mean the entire church of Weatherford, all of the different denominations and local churches combining together, and the response today has been huge,” Nader said. “Last Thursday we gave away 130 bags of groceries, and we only anticipate that number going up as people find out about it.”
First United Methodist Church is committed to continuing the food drive through April, although extending that deadline is a possibility depending on the status of local groups such as Manna and Center of Hope’s ability to operate, Nader said.
“We know that the order for social distancing is lasting until May 4, so we’re committed to doing this through April 30, but we will extend it of course if the need is still there,” Nader said.
“But we fully expect when a lot of the agencies we support as a church like Manna and Center of Hope get back to where they can have their staff onboard, the need for us doing this won’t be as necessary. But right now it’s all hands on deck.”
As for the process of picking up food, Nader said families simply need to pull into First United Methodist Church’s south doors of its campus at 301 South Main Street between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursdays, at which point church members will load groceries into their car and send them on their way.
For those looking to donate, First United Methodist Church is accepting items including Bisquick/pancake mix, canned meat, canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal, jelly/jam, peanut butter, pasta, beans (one bag or two cans) and dried/evaporated milk.
For those looking to volunteer, reach out to Cron at debroo13@gmail.com, write ‘Loaves and Fishes Volunteer’ in the subject line and include a name and phone number.
