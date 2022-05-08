Henderson takes Limited Non-Pro Classic

FORT WORTH — The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) congratulates West Henderson of Weatherford, Texas, aboard Ultra Brow Time on their championship in the Limited Non-Pro Classic at the 2022 NCHA Kit Kat Sugar Super Stakes.
Ultra Brow Time is a 6-year-old mare owned by Henderson. In the Limited Non-Pro Classic first-go, Henderson showed Ultra Brow Time to a score of 221 and followed that up in the finals with a 221 to win $5,871.00 and the championship title.
“When I bought her, we were both really green,” said Henderson of Ultra Brow Time in an interview following his championship run. “We’ve just worked really hard and made a lot of practice runs and it all came together.”
The 2022 NCHA Kit Kat Sugar Stakes was held at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 24 through April 16. To learn more about the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.