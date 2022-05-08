Henderson takes Limited Non-Pro Classic

Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.