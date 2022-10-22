Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4, for the Nov. 8 general election.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Voters will be asked to present one of seven forms of ID at a polling location: a driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS; an ID card issued by DPS; a Texas Handgun License issued by DPS; a U.S. Military ID with photograph; a U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo; or a U.S. passport.
To find out if you're registered to vote, visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/languageChange.do
Early voting sites in Parker County include: Parker County Annex (1112 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford); Springtown Senior Center (1070 N. Main St., Springtown); Peaster ISD Rock Gym (8512 FM 920, Peaster); Hudson Oaks Public Safety Building (150 Oak Ridge Drive, Hudson Oaks); Azle City Hall (505 W. Main St., Azle); Aledo ISD Administration Building (1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo); and Precinct 3 barn (1111 FM 1189, Brock).
Early voting hours are:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Early voting sites in Palo Pinto County include Palo Pinto Methodist Church (419 Oak St., Palo Pinto) and the Palo Pinto County Annex Building (100 SE 6th Ave., Mineral Wells.
Early voting hours are:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-26
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
For sample ballots or more information, visit the Parker County Elections website at www.parkercountytx.com/118/Elections or the Palo Pinto County Elections website at www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.Elections.
