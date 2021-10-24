HighRidge Church begins renovations of movie theater

HighRidge Church celebrated two major events this month: their 14th anniversary and the beginning of renovations of the City Lights Movie Theater in Hudson Oaks.
HighRidge Church is a non-denominational church with multiple campuses. The City Lights Movie Theater will be renovated to become the newest campus to serve the greater Parker County area. The tentative grand opening of the new campus is January 2023.
Renovation of the theater will happen in two phases. The first phase will convert one side of the theater into a 460-seat worship center, Kids Ministry wing and large lobby area. The second phase will feature a larger 1,000-seat worship center, offices, expanded lobby area, and a state-of the-art outdoor youth facility. Phase one will allow HighRidge Church to tentatively launch in January 2023 while phase two renovations continue.
The motto of HighRidge Church is “Strengthening people for life,” a motto already activated in the city of Hudson Oaks when HighRidge Church partnered with the community and made the City Lights Movie Theater available as a warming center during snowstorm Uri. HighRidge Church also provided water and basic supplies to those in need.
“This was a great way for us to support and love the community we feel called to serve before even having a permanent church location,” Lead Executive Pastor Curtis Woodliff said.
HighRidge Church was established by Lead Pastor Jeff Klingenberg in Fort Worth, Texas in 2007. Since its beginning, HighRidge Church has launched locations in Longview, Graham, Mineral Wells and California. HighRidge Church Parker County Campus in Hudson Oaks will be the sixth location to launch and will have live preaching, with an assigned full-time campus pastor.
“I’m extremely excited about what God is going to do in this community,” Klingenberg said. “We have felt for some time that God was leading us to launch a campus here in Parker County. Through a process of miracles, we were able to purchase the City Lights Movie Theater and are renovating it to serve as our newest campus.
“Many of our members are already residents of this community and now we will have more opportunities to serve this city and county.”
