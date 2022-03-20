Hinton to succeed Hamilton at PlainsCapital

PlainsCapital Bank recently announced that Senior Vice President John Hinton has been promoted to president of its Weatherford branch at 1001 Santa Fe Drive, succeeding Pat Hamilton who will transition to president emeritus.
“Pat’s more than 16 years of service to PlainsCapital Bank have made a difference in our clients’ lives and the Weatherford community,” said Fort Worth Region Chairman Mark Warren. “As a native Parker County resident, Pat has diligently worked to support businesses, individuals, and schools in the greater Fort Worth area. We know that John’s promotion to president will help PlainsCapital continue to offer high-quality banking solutions to Texas residents and entrepreneurs.”
Hamilton has more than 43 years of banking experience in the Weatherford area and joined PlainsCapital in 2006. He received his bachelor’s in agricultural economics from Texas Tech University. Hamilton, who is active in multiple civic organizations, received Weatherford’s Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award in 2014 and the James Doss business award in 2007. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and previously served as board chairman of Weatherford College.
As president of PlainsCapital’s Weatherford branch, Hinton will oversee the day-to-day operations of its retail banking and commercial lending activities. Hinton has 31 years of banking experience, including 22 years in the Weatherford market. He joined PlainsCapital Bank in 2009 as senior vice president. Hinton received his bachelor’s and MBA in finance from Texas Tech. He currently serves on several boards of directors, including the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation, Parker County Appraisal District, Parker County Economic Development, and the Weatherford Noon Lions Club. Hinton previously served as chairman of the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation, president of the Weatherford Noon Lions Club, and chairman of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.