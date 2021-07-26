Holland Lake recognized for Silver Anniversary

WEATHERFORD — It’s been 25 years since Holland Lake Nursing and Rehab opened its doors to the community.
In honor of its anniversary, Parker County Judge Pat Deen and commissioners Monday recognized the business and two key staff members.
“Twenty-five years is a major accomplishment,” Deen said, before introducing Administrator Donna Tillman and Director of Nurses Rhonda Edwards.
Edwards was the very first employee, working there before the doors opened, and Tillman has been with Holland Lake for 18 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.