Home for the Howlidays: Animal shelter offering adoption special

The Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter is now offering adoptions for just $10 during its annual Home for the Howlidays initiative.
“Each holiday season we host our Home for the Howlidays special to try and get each and every one of our adoptable pets in a warm and cozy home for the holiday season,” WPCAS Animal Services Manager Ashley Woolnough said. “No one wants to spend the holidays in a kennel, especially our furry friends here at the shelter.”
The adoption special runs through Jan. 2 and microchipping will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 and 12.
“This event is important because many animals go missing over the holidays as families are on vacation or pets are confused with new people visiting the house. Also, the New Years' celebration of fireworks can cause animals to get lost,” WPCAS Animal Services Operations Manager Eric Shumar said. “A microchip not only verifies ownership, but it increases the chances of the lost pet finding its owner. We love finding animals with a microchip because the return to owner rate is so high and the process is very simple.”
In place of a cost, the shelter is asking those that bring their pet to be microchipped to drop off a bag of dog or cat food as a donation.
“We are also participating in the Comfort and Joy donation drive, soliciting donations such as blankets, treats, enrichment items and pet food,” Woolnough said. “This is a community/state-wide donation drive for animal shelters around North Texas, hosted by NBC.”
Specific items on the WPCAS’ wish list include peanut butter, no xylitol; beef or chicken baby food; canned or dry cat and dog food, no Ol’ Roy or Gravy Train food; no-sugar-added, plain, canned pumpkin, no xylitol; and chew treats, bully sticks but no rawhide, for stocking stuffers.
For more information visit the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Facebook page or the city of Weatherford website at ci.weatherford.tx.us.
