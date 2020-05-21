After being surrendered by his elderly owners earlier this month, Shelby the Australian shepherd mix was adopted and nursed back to health by his new owner, Elizabeth Wellner.
Shelby — who is at least 14 years old — was brought to the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter on May 2 by animal control in poor health.
“His owners themselves were older and had health issues of their own, they were struggling to keep themselves healthy. They surrendered Shelby to the Weatherford Animal Shelter in hopes of finding him a good home,” WPCAS Animal Operations Manager Eric Shumar said. “Our veterinarian suspected Shelby had glaucoma in his eyes, his fur was missing from some skin issue and his chest felt as if there may be growths in it. We estimated Shelby to be 14 [plus] years old based on his original case number — he was a prior resident of the shelter at some point.”
Parker County Pets Alive, a nonprofit organization that partners with the shelter to provide services, stepped up and offered to pay for Shelby’s visit to a local vet clinic with diagnosis and x-ray equipment. Riverstone Vet in Brock examined and bathed Shelby. Shelby tested positive for heartworms and had skin issues because of fleas, but no growths were found in the chest X-rays.
“Shelby returned to the shelter and awaited an adopter to come for him. He already had a microchip and was fixed from his first visit to the shelter in the past. Several people came to see Shelby and on May 9, he was adopted to a home in Springtown,” Shumar said. “The adopter communicated with Parker County Pets Alive and received all of Shelby’s diagnosis’. PCPA also offered to continue helping with medical treatment for the adopter. Shelby started treatment for heartworms and also medication for his skin.”
After the dog Wellner had for seven years had to be put down, she immediately went up to the shelter when her daughter showed her Shelby.
“I was over at the shelter looking at the poor little baby and bless his heart, he was following me around and walking in step with me. He just wanted some love, some attention and the medical care,” Wellner said. “He is just an absolute little doll, such a little sweetheart. All he wants is to be loved on, and every animal should get that. We’re just going to take really good care of him and love him like we loved our other one.”
Wellner said Shelby is now on the mend and has seemed a lot more active.
“He acts like he’s getting around a lot better and I don’t know how well he was being fed at the home he was at, but he’s getting good food — canned food and dry food mixed — and he doesn’t miss a morsel,” she said. “I can see him gaining a little bit of energy, but it doesn’t last long because he’s 14. He doesn’t like to be away from me.”
Shumar said he appreciates the help the shelter receives from PCPA and the help from Riverstone Vet.
“I want to thank PCPA for continuing to sponsor heartworm treatments and these special treatments in our shelter animals,” Shumar said. “They are always in need of donations and especially now that a few of their fundraisers have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Thanks also to Riverstone Vet for working with PCPA and the shelter animals continuously.”
Wellner said up next for Shelby in June is a vacation to Arkansas.
“We’re going up to Arkansas and my daughter has rented a cabin out in the middle of nowhere and so he’s just going to have a blast,” Wellner said. “If I had the space, I would take three or four more. We’ve got a big yard, but there’s a three-dog limit inside the city limits. I wish I could take more of them.
“But I cannot speak highly enough of the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter. They are awesome people.”
