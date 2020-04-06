Homeschool parents share teaching tips

In some ways, homeschool parents are ahead of the curve on teaching their kids from home.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents of private and public school kids are having to adjust to their children learning from home instead of going to school every day. Homeschool families already have a handle on learning at home, though some rely partially on outside-the-home learning spaces like co-ops to teach their kids.
“The schooling is not a stress factor for homeschoolers because we’ve already been doing that,” Springtown-based homeschool mom and teacher LeAnn Russell said. “Some of the people that did quite a few of their classes outside the home, they’re probably even more socially deprived. They’re probably missing their social interaction more, but their education, all the co-ops that I know of, they are all teaching online from Zoom.”
What is different for homeschool families is that kids can’t engage in group activities like sports or elective and extracurricular classes like they used to. Weatherford homeschool mom and teacher Misty Ray said her kids are involved in arts classes like drama, dance and music outside the home, and now some of those classes are being held through video-conferencing.
Russell and Ray both mentioned using the extra time at home to serve the community. Russell said her family is sewing masks for healthcare workers, and Ray said her family is taking meals to their neighbor who is a nurse and raising money for a family in need. Both said they are checking in on their neighbors, shut-ins and the elderly through cards or other means. Ray said community service is consistent across the homeschool community.
“Most homeschoolers I know, we really try to just reach out to our neighbors,” Ray said. “We know so many elderly people that no one in their family visits them, no one helps take care of them.”
Ray also said that her family is using the extra time for fun activities that explore science or social studies, like cooking food from other parts of the world.
Russell’s family is doing similar creative activities like writing stories and putting on puppet plays.
“Not having the external stuff has caused, instead of stress, it’s caused less stress because they just have more time on their hands to be creative and do the things that they want to do,” Russell said.
Russell recommended to non-homeschool parents to take advantage of the extra time they have with their kids and try not to be too stressed.
“Look past that academic part that you’re not understanding, and take advantage of this time because if you’re stressed, then your children are feeling that stress,” Russell said. “If you can get rid of that stress, if you can let go of that stress, and just go play a game with your kid. Bundle up and go jump on the trampoline. Go out and plant a garden. If you live in an apartment, get a five-gallon bucket and plant a little garden. There’s something about putting your hands in the dirt that kids love and they love to watch things sprout and grow. So, do those things that you never have time to do because you’re at work, you’re running your child from this activity to the next activity and just enjoy getting to know your child better and to spend time with them because you probably won’t ever have this again in a lifetime. We probably will not have a time where we get locked in. So, if we look for the good, I would call it, if we look for the blessings that are being given to us at this time, then you’ll find them.”
Ray said websites like Khan Academy and Duolingo are good educational resources for families, and she recommended that families reach out to their homeschooling friends or local educators to help with their kids’ education. She also said this could be a good time to teach kids life skills, like changing tires or filing taxes, that are not covered in traditional schooling.
Ray said for one of her kids, she would work on the hardest lesson with them, then follow that up with lessons that are more fun and interest peaking. They’ve also practiced time tables while shooting baskets or on the trampoline.
Russell said the Texas Homeschool Coalition is also offering resources to families who are helping their kids with distance learning. For more details on this, visit https://coronavirushomeschooling.com/
