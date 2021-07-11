Hometown attorney joins Eggleston King, LLP

Parker County native Nikki Grote has joined the Weatherford-based law firm of Eggleston King, LLP, effective July 1. Grote's 20-year career has focused on litigation. She has participated in trials across the Metroplex since her graduation from Texas Wesleyan Law School, now known as Texas A&M School of Law. She returns to her roots after four years of law practice in Dallas and Fort Worth.
"With Nikki's background of outstanding academic achievements, graduating at the top of her law school class, winning a $13 million dollar verdict against an HMO, and trying cases as a prosecutor in Parker County for 15 years, we knew she brought a great amount of expertise and confidence, if not fearlessness, to out litigation team," Eggleston King, LLP founding partner Jim Eggleston said. "She has the passion, work ethics and skill set we can build around."
Grote welcomes the opportunity to return to a law practice that includes personal injury and complex business litigation.
"I know a thing or two about catastrophic injuries and probate matters after the tragic accident and subsequent issues surrounding the death of my father and local veterinarian, Dr. Gary Grote," she said. "Those kinds of circumstances are stressful, complicated and demand someone who can be empathetic while navigating the legal issues that seem overwhelming.
"I know they have high standards for themselves and high expectations for me and I am excited about our mutual long term plans for my practice and work in this community. I think my compassion for people and my interest and experience in tough litigation matters makes this a good fit for me and for Eggleston King."
Eggleston King, LLP offers legal services in business and civil litigation, commercial real estate and farm/ranch real estate transactions, municipal law, probate and estate planning matters, catastrophic personal injury cases, corporate transactions, business financing, appellate law, equine law, asset protection matters and public policy legal issues.
Grote can be reached at 817-596-4200 or nikki@ektexas.com.
