Residents at Brookdale Weatherford, an assisted living community in Parker County, were treated to a parade of decorated vehicles, smiling faces and cheering friends and family last weekend.
Residents were seated on the front lawn watching a collection of cars drive past, flaunting bright colored streamers, balloons and posters. Sunroofs were open and windows rolled down with smiling children waving and providing shout-outs to family members.
Outstretched hands welcomed the parade of vehicles with sheer joy and delight exhibited on the residents’ faces as the familiar cars packed with family members drove by.
Resident Evelyn Schmidt was first in line, proudly displaying her sign of “God Bless America, Keep Smiling.” Couples were seated together waiting with anticipation. Shouts of “Maw Maw” were heard numerous times and one resident remarked, “That lady is very popular.”
The Parker County Sheriff’s Posse joined in the community parade along with the Weatherford Police Department, Encompass Home Health, Interim Home Health and Hospice Plus.
