MINERAL WELLS — Donna Waldrup knows second-hand about losing a loved one to violence.
Her husband, Dewayne, stood silent in the Palo Pinto Courthouse Annex on Tuesday night as some 70 members of a club no one wants to join gathered around their mutual grief — and solace.
“It’s for his mother,” she said. “She was murdered when he was a child.”
Barbara Wilson is her son’s angel, one of the souls who are remembered on Angel Trees across Texas at gatherings each holiday season.
“It might be a recent loss, or it might be a loss from years ago,” she said, moments before her husband joined others in hanging an ornament on the tall evergreen that will remain in the new county annex throughout the holidays.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” she added.
Kim Wolffe-DeCosta greeted the room after a hymn from the Mineral Wells High School Choir.
“Each of you know all too well,” she said.
Wolffe-DeCosta said she lost her brother, Woody, on Christmas Eve 2010 when a drunken driver struck him as he walked to a neighborhood store.
The family had gathered earlier that eve and didn’t learn of the tragedy till after he passed, alone at John Peter Smith Hospital at age 54.
“And his family was left to hear that knock in the middle of the night,” Wolffe-DeCosta said. “If given the choice, he’d be here with his three children.”
The ninth annual observance was more than an opportunity to recall — it offered the camaraderie of a common language.
“It’s comforting,” Kandi Wiley said, recalling her eldest daughter, Janakae Sergent, a third-year student at Texas Tech University who made herself a designated driver for friends at the Panhandle campus until a drunk driver killed the 20-year-old from Mineral Wells after dropping off one ride and en route to pick up another.
“That’s just what she did,” her mother said, looking across the gathering. “It’s nice that survivors have a place to come and remember their loved ones. It’s a hard journey to try and pick up a life, like your loved one would want.”
Wolffe-DeCosta encouraged that spirit.
“Nothing can erase the impact,” she acknowledged. “Speak of your loved one often — say their name, honor them. I ask that you please have hope. It will be someone else’s survival guide.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.