As of Monday, the Parker County Livestock Show is still scheduled to go on as planned, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have not been provided with an update specifically for our show. With the economy slowly beginning to open back up, we are hopeful that things will proceed as normal,” Parker County Livestock Show Superintendent Clint Petzold said. “We may have some adjustments to make in the way that we operate the show, but we expect that we will be able to proceed. We have an amazing group of people that help with the stock show and they are willing to do anything possible to make it happen. We encourage everyone to keep working on their projects and plan for the show to go on as scheduled.”
Parker County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development Kayla Neill said public health is of the greatest importance and so if it is determined that the livestock show must be canceled, it will be sad, but they will move on.
“I like to stay positive so we’re approaching the county show as if it’s going to happen. Our young people are prepared for all different situations. You see, raising livestock in general has ups and downs,” Neill said. “A lot of things can happen between the time you purchase an animal and the show day, so many of our youth have already experienced — pre-COVID-19 — not being able to show an animal as planned. Before we were ever affected by this pandemic, animals got sick, maybe injured or something happened where they were not able to show.
“Raising livestock raises resilient young people. Learning is still taking place whether a show happens or not.”
According to an update posted on the Parker County Livestock Improvement Association’s Facebook page by Petzold, the April 26 jackpot has been canceled and the official tag-in is going to be moved to May 16. Petzold said the association is working on an entry deadline at this time and will release further details when that date has been finalized.
During an emergency called meeting of the Parker County commissioners court last week, Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden, who is also a member of the livestock improvement association, was asked about the livestock show.
“We’re looking for guidance in that area. The livestock show is not something that can be easily moved to another date because of the market animals that would be peaked at that particular date — 30 days later they’re past their peak and it’s not fair — so we don’t know,” Walden said. “We are hopeful that we will get guidance from the state that will allow us to have activities such as this by June 7, which would be the beginning of the livestock show.”
Petzold said rescheduling the livestock show is not an option at this point.
“These exhibitors work for months to prepare their projects to be ready and at their prime by the county show. It’s hard for exhibitors to prepare a project without a specific timeframe and plan in mind,” Petzold said. “Our focus is not on the potential cancellation but we do understand that we have to be prepared for that. None of us expected things to be the way they are today. I don’t like it but we have to do what is best for our community and the youth of Parker County. In agriculture and the raising of livestock, there are always ups and downs. In our industry and our community, we are known for pulling together to find a way to get through the tough times and we need to continue to focus on that.”
Neill said the COVID-19 pandemic has altered their approach to helping newcomers get ready.
“We, 4-H, are currently not allowed to have any face-to-face activities, which alters our approach to helping our newer showmen get ready,” Neill said. “I am surrounded by the most creative youth out there so my ambassadors that show livestock will be providing virtual learning experiences through videos to help our kiddos prepare for the county show. They will be posted every Tuesday and Thursday on the Parker County 4-H Facebook page.”
Petzold encourages residents to aid local businesses that have supported the livestock show during this time.
“We have numerous businesses that come out and support the youth at the premium sale and I encourage everyone to help support those businesses during this time. Our 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors depend on their support for future projects, college education and simply for the future of agriculture. We want them to thrive so that our youth can thrive,” Petzold said. “The Parker County Livestock Improvement Association along with its board of officers and volunteers are working diligently to determine the best plan. We appreciate the support and patience from our livestock community.”
