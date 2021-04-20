Weatherford Horseshoe Club has been selected to host the Texas State Doubles Championship Tournament this year.
On Saturday, all day long, pitchers will be teamed and try to claim they are the best. Horseshoe pitching has a long history in Texas and this year’s version seems to be one of the best.
There are many singles state champions coming to town. The players who have won state championships and participating are: Debra Odom (10-time Women’s Champion, carrying the top average in Texas at 83%), Doris Hieden (six-time Women’s Champion), Jeff Finke (three-time Men’s Champion), Ed Posey (two-time Men’s Champion), and Polly Murphy and Willie Rutledge, each one-time champion.
The Elders Champion Danny Patterson (three championships) is not the last, while the Boys’ Champion Stone Trevino and the Cadets’ Champion Isaac Nelson Jr will also be pitching.
The tournament will be held at Love Street Park’s Noon Lions Ringers Alley, with a total of 88 players. Each bracket will have up to eight teams competing for their own championship. All will pitch from either 40 feet or 30 feet.
Tailgaters BBQ will also be there providing barbecue. The public is welcome to attend.
