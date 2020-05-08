Texas Health Resources as well as Medical City Weatherford recently highlighted the importance of seeking medical care during emergencies after seeing a decline in patients not related to COVID-19.
According to a press release, caregivers with Texas Health Resources are urging people with serious medical conditions, including heart attacks and strokes, to seek immediate medical care at emergency rooms or by calling 911 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re speaking out because new data shows people may be avoiding hospitals out of fear of the new coronavirus, and that could lead to complications and death in some cases.
“To control the spread of COVID-19, millions of North Texans have embraced the idea that we’re safer at home — but not if you’re having a serious medical condition,” Mary Robinson, PhD, R.N., NEA-BC, Reliable Health chief nursing officer of Texas Health, said. “People should not hesitate to go to the ER or call 911 if they’re having what they think is an emergency. ERs have the supplies, staff and expertise to care for people and do it safely during this pandemic.”
Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber said there is a worrying trend of residents delaying or avoiding treating serious injuries and medical conditions because of concerns about COVID-19.
“At Medical City Weatherford ... emergency services related to cardiac and stroke care have declined even though the number of people experiencing these health issues has not changed,” Kamber said.
According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, there were seven private residence deaths between March and May 6 in Parker County; however, it is unclear as to whether those deaths could have been prevented with a trip to the hospital.
Texas Health has seen a decline in ER patients not related to COVID-19, and local EMS providers have seen a decrease in people calling 911, according to the release. And when 911 is called, there is an increase in people declining transport for definitive hospital care likely due to fears of being exposed to the new coronavirus.
At a time when overall 911 call volume is decreasing, MedStar, which provides ambulance service in the Tarrant County area, responded to 38% more cardiac arrests in April than this time last year. Among patients found to be in cardiac arrest, 54% more patients were pronounced dead on scene by MedStar crews in April 2020 than in April 2019.
“Delaying or avoiding emergency medical care for medical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes or serious injuries could worsen symptoms or result in a life-threatening situation,” Kamber said.
An emergency medicine physician on the medical staff at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth said this trend tells him people may be waiting, and waiting with chest pain or other symptoms and calling 911 later than they normally would have.
According to the American Hospital Association, stay-at-home orders have led to a decrease in patients seeking emergency care for conditions other than COVID-19. This is partially due to fewer car accidents and other injuries because people are at home for longer periods of time.
The decrease in traumatic injuries makes sense, but a decrease in medical conditions does not, Texas Health clinicians said. They fear some people might not be getting to the pharmacy and taking their regular medications like they should — and medical issues might actually be going up. They especially worry about people with existing conditions and older adults.
Kamber said doctors and nurses at Medical City Weatherford are committed to safety protocols and the hospital is uniquely prepared to provide lifesaving care.
“Respiratory patients in the emergency department are separated from all other patients and do not share the same care team,” Kamber said. “Whether its emergency care or appropriate elective surgeries, we remain vigilant when it comes to sanitation, screening, visitor restrictions, universal masking and adhering to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.”
Texas Health and other health systems are also taking extra safety measures to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the release. Many ERs have been divided into two sections to limit the spread of COVID-19. And within the hospitals, inpatients with COVID-19 or other viruses are separated from patients with other medical conditions.
“Sadly, national and local reports suggest people are staying home even in the face of medical emergencies,” Kami Banks, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.C. — a cardiologist on the medical staffs at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Allen and Frisco and a member of Presbyterian Heart and Vascular Group, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice — said. She also serves as chair of medicine at Texas Health Allen. “Many people are now hesitant to call 911 because of fears of contracting the new coronavirus at the hospital and this is leading to higher death rates at home. We want the community to know that we have the supplies, equipment and expertise to care for them through their medical crisis while protecting them from the new coronavirus. I can’t stress enough how important it is to not ignore chest pain, shortness of breath, or one-sided weakness, especially if you have a pre-existing cardiac condition.”
Medical City Healthcare has detailed answers to frequently asked questions on its website at medicalcityhealthcare.com/covid-19.
Weatherford Democrat reporter Autumn Owens contributed to this article.
