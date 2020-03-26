The Weatherford Housing Authority is implementing actions for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8.
These went into effect Monday, March 23, and remain in effect until further notice:
• Recertification deadlines will be extended.
• Closure of HCV lobby; clients should email, fax or put in drop box.
• Suspension of inspections.
• Suspension of terminations for non-criminal activity.
• Suspension of voucher issuance for current and new clients.
• Suspension of moving to another unit and porting to another jurisdiction.
• Landlord payments will continue to be processed, although, delays may occur.
HCV participants are encouraged to call WHA from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with questions or email questions directly to their caseworker. Email addresses are located on the website, www.whaweatherford.com.
WHA provides housing assistance to low income families in Parker County who rent.
Weatherford Housing does not provide emergency housing assistance.
“It is the WHA hope that landlords will work with their tenants during this time to avoid the stress of the hardship that COVID-19 is causing to many who are having their income reduce due to less hours, closing of business, child care expenses, termination of employment, illness and other reasons,” WHS Executive Director Rosie Muciño said.
If interested in helping, WHA is requesting that churches, other non-profits or private individuals to contact the WHA so that WHA can refer the Section 8 participants who are having a hard time paying their rent portions to these entities. WHA pays some of the rent but not all the rent. The families that are going to be the most impacted by this is the working families with children.
If interested in sponsoring a family, contact Muciño at rmucino@whaweatherford.com.
