HUDSON OAKS — Hudson Oaks City Councilman Brian Lixey announced Thursday that he will seek to become the sixth mayor for the city of Hudson Oaks, following the announcement that Mayor Marc Povero will not seek a third term.
Having served on Hudson Oaks' City Council since 2011 as a councilman and mayor pro-tem, Lixey said the city needs business-minded people for business solutions with tremendous growth headed for the east part of the county and beyond.
"We need a strong focus on controlled growth that will still attract and retain sales tax generating businesses," he said. "As mayor, I will fight any attempt to impose an ad-valorem property tax on our citizens and businesses.
"I will also work with council and city staff to ensure that we maximize our city resources to assist our community, as well as work to continue to strengthen relationships with the surrounding communities in Parker County."
Lixey added that public safety, economic development and transportation will be his top priorities.
Lixey is a former board member of Texas Neighborhood Services and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Fort Worth, a finance committee member of Catholic Charities of Fort Worth and treasurer for the Weatherford Blue Belles.
