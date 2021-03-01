“No, sir,” was the response of Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes when asked if there was a plan in place —including a warming center — before the winter storm hit the area.
At last Thursday’s Hudson Oaks city council meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Brian Lixey posed the question to Hughes during a discussion about the response and communication during winter storm Uri that left many residents without power and water.
But Parker County Judge Pat Deen said there is a plan that the county follows.
“That needs to be updated but the plan is to have an activated [Emergency Operations Center] that is responsive, working within the community and providing resources that we’re able to provide and if we can’t, figure out how can we,” Deen said. “There is a plan in place and that plan is going to be looked at closely. I’m not disputing anything but I think it’s more interpretational. I think what was intended to be said was I don’t think anyone expected or was prepared for something to that magnitude.”
A warming center was opened on Feb. 15 at the former City Lights movie theater in Hudson Oaks after Mayor Marc Povero said he discovered the county did not have one.
“The answers I got from the county — when I asked about was there going to be a shelter — was no … the answer was [residents] can call the [American] Red Cross and the Red Cross can find them a hotel,” Povero said. “But people didn’t know that. I didn’t even know that until I called the county to get that information.”
Hughes said there’s a difference between a warming center and a shelter.
“Parker County is considered a non-sheltering county in the fact that we don’t have the space, we don’t have the personnel to do those sheltering operations,” he said at Thursday’s meeting.
Warming and cooling stations will be set moving forward, Hughes said, adding that the county looks to the American Red Cross to take care of shelter for residents.
“I had no idea to tell people to call to get a hotel room,” Povero said, adding that there needs to be better communication. “Just the fact that we didn’t have anything was concerning to me.”
Hughes said he didn’t disagree at all about Povero’s concern.
“My only explanation for that is it goes back to that training aspect and making folks aware,” he said.
Deen said the Red Cross is a resource for the county but it doesn’t just default to that.
“They’re also going to be inundated with the entire Metroplex in providing resources with the magnitude of the problem that hit North Texas,” he said. “Yes, the Red Cross is a resource for us but we want to be able to be better at responding and providing solutions within our community than having the Red Cross come in and start trying to figure out if they’re going to put [residents] in a hotel or not — that’s not the answer.
“We’re going to be responsible for our county.”
Deen added the county worked with Parker County school districts and cities in a collaborative approach in opening up the warming stations. At least six stations were opened at various churches and schools in Willow Park, Weatherford, Azle, Springtown and Hudson Oaks.
“Not sheltering, but warming stations, which is where we provided water for people that did not have a warm home to go to,” he said. “I don’t think anybody expected this to happen. I don’t recall ever that the county shut down for a week and people being literally in situations in their homes in sub-zero temperatures where they don’t have water or electricity.”
Hughes said due to water issues, the emergency operations center went mobile.
“There should have been staffing 24/7 in that EOC — we have one place to go, one phone number to call — so that is a concern,” Povero said. “I understand you were working [EOC] from your cell phone, but to me, that’s not adequate. I don’t know if it’s your fault, I don’t know if it’s the county’s fault, I’m not throwing blame, but a centralized EOC was not in effect.”
Hughes said he has a commitment from a fire chief to pull from for additional staff in the future.
“That has to be a priority in this county and if you need someone, call me,” Povero said. “I’ve been through the training and I guarantee there are other people in this county.”
Deen said they will be looking into a centralized phone number for county residents to call, as many calls were coming in to dispatch and overwhelming the service.
“We’ll be looking at a dedicated communication network with emergency operations that doesn’t spill over into another department or the dispatch side of things,” he said. “What we need is a dedicated line for that so it’s things like that that we’re going to be looking at improving.”
Deen added that a debriefing will be held soon, which will include mayors, city managers, school superintendents and the emergency operations team to determine what worked and what didn’t work.
“We’re going to look very candidly at what was successful, what we can do differently, and when activating the EOC, increasing resources where we can get more information pushed out and be even more responsive than we were to the community that was desperate for information,” he said. “We have to look very closely at what we can do from a county standpoint and have a very progressive, very effective emergency operations center that is activated and having representatives there, whether it’s from Millsap or Springtown, to improve the ability to help people.”
Deen said overall, he feels the county did a very effective job working with the community.
“There’s a lot to this, but the most important thing that we could ever do is improve the efficiencies of public safety,” he said. “I think you can always do a better job no matter how effective you are but we’re committed and dedicated to that because you’re talking about lives here.”
