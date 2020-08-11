The City of Hudson Oaks launched their 2020 Community Survey today.
“Hudson Oaks is in the process of initiating planning efforts for the future of the city, and we are excited to kick these planning efforts off by gathering some initial community feedback on what issues need to be addressed and what things we can build on to improve our quality of life,” according to a release from the city. “The feedback and ideas gathered from this survey will be analyzed to guide a new Strategic Plan for the city council and to set a baseline for future surveys and plans.
According to the city, the survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete, but could take longer if extra thought is put into the questions about Hudson Oaks’ future. The city appreciates the efforts of its community members in participating in this process with us, and looks forward to seeing the responses and ideas.
“We are excited to kick off the community engagement process,” Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero said. “The 2020 Community Survey will allow us to understand and analyze many different viewpoints and opinions from current residents, business owners, and visitors. This is a wonderful opportunity to allow us to grow together as a community in a successful way. I appreciate everyone, in advance, for your commitment to Hudson Oaks in providing valued feedback for our city’s future.”
The online survey is available on the city’s website at hudsonoaks.com and will be open through Sept. 5.
