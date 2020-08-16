The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present Unbound’s Human Trafficking Prevention webinar at 6 p.m. Sept. 3. The online event is free, but pre-registration is required.
Unbound is an international anti-human trafficking organization. It’s webinar is geared toward teens and their parents or caregivers. It will cover recognizing signs and preventing human trafficking in their communities.
“Many of us have recently been confronted with the issue of human trafficking through the news and social media,” said AgriLife Extension’s Kailey Scott, family and community health agent for Crockett County. “It’s a scary topic that people need to have the facts about to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
Scott said participants will learn about recruiting methods, how to recognize red flags and how to be equipped to promote safety within their own communities.
“Unbound’s presentation is genuinely eye-opening, and I am confident families will gain much by participating,” she said. “Participants will learn that human trafficking is not just a big city problem, it’s a human issue and we all have a role to play in prevention.”
For more information, contact Scott via email or at 325-392-2721.
