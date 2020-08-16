Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 103F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.