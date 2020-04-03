Interstate 20 east and westbound in Hudson Oaks was shut down Friday after an 18-wheeler crashed into a beam holding up the U.S. 180 split flyover bridge at exit 414.
According to Hudson Oaks Police Chief Michael Baldwin, the accident occurred just after 6 a.m. Friday.
“It’s the 414 bridge, the flyover as you’re going towards Fort Worth off of [U.S.] 180,” Baldwin said. “The driver said he lost control and luckily for him, the cab missed it, but it knocked both of the back axles out from underneath the truck and then the trailer hit the beam. The driver had very minor injuries, if any.”
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20 were shut down most of the day Friday while the Texas Department of Transportation made repairs to the beam supporting the flyover.
“They are working to shore up the support beam and once they have that done, then they’ll open the interstate back up — both east and westbound. However, the 180 flyover will be shut down at least until [Saturday] morning,” Hudson Oaks City Administrator Sterling Naron said. “They’re working diligently to try to get that 180 back open. We just want to encourage people to stay away from the area until [Saturday].”
Portions of this work will continue into the weekend, and the inside lanes of east and westbound I-20 will be closed tomorrow beginning at 7 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Alternate routes are advised.
Law enforcement officials helped direct traffic away from the area while the work was being done.
