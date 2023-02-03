ICED IN: Melting signals end to winter storm after 'significant' ice accumulation

The pitter-patter of melting ice Friday morning was a welcomed sound as sunshine and higher temperatures signaled an end to Winter Storm Mara.
Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said the Mineral Wells Airport location reported .69 inches of ice for the week. Reports from Parker County indicated some areas received close to half an inch of ice.
“That’s a really significant amount, we don’t see that very often around here,” Huckaby said of his National Weather Service Fort Worth Office.
Freezing rain and sleet kicked off the week Monday, causing icy road and sidewalk conditions to develop and prompting school closures all throughout Parker and Palo Pinto counties for the remainder of the week.
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn, whose district operated on a four-day school week, said MWISD had two bad weather days built into the calendar.
“We will use those days and apply with [Texas Education Agency] for a waiver for any missed days in excess of two,” he said. “If the waiver is denied, we will go on two Fridays in the spring.”
County officials urged the public to remain off the roads if possible, with Parker County EMC Sean Hughes saying many parts roads of the county, particularly earlier in the week, were solid ice.
Multiple accidents were reported, the majority minor, as 18-wheelers and other vehicles got stuck on icy roads.
“A lot of trucks jackknifed on the ice,” Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brett McGuire said.
Sacred Cross EMS Division Chief Dustin Wright said ambulance crews responded to close to 30 calls to the county’s 911 emergency line this week.
The city of Weatherford’s public works department logged 740 miles Monday through Wednesday, and more than 550 hours using 106 tons of salting and sanding to the roads. Most daytime shift personnel chose to stay overnight at the public works building to avoid the risk of travel back home, according to the city.
Holland Lake Rehabilitation and Wellness posted Wednesday on social media that residents and staff were doing well despite the conditions.
“Many staff have been living here since Monday. Others have been able to get home and back for their shifts,” according to the post. “Schedules and menus may look a little different than usual, but we are warm and making the best of the situation.”
The weather also wreaked havoc on air travel, as more than 2,200 U.S. flights were cancelled, including at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, according to the Associated Press.
Several power outages were reported for residents north and south of Weatherford earlier in the week, but the outages lasted no more than a couple of hours, according to Tri-County Electric.
More than 240,000 customers across the state still lacked power early Friday, but the number had decreased from 430,000 the day prior, according to the Associated Press.
Weekend temperatures were expected to be in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday, the National Weather Service Fort Worth office said, although there was a potential for freezing Saturday morning. Upper 60s to mid-70s are forecast for Monday.
