Ikard receives $500 from Rotary toward little free library

Top row, from left, Weatherford ISD Superintendent Beau Rees, Weatherford Rotary President Elect Paul Gray, Rotary President Rachael Watson, Rotary member and WISD Trustee Wally Wallace, Rotary Past President Peggy Hutton and Rotary director Joe Wilkinson. Bottom row, Ikard Principal Christy Burton and Ikard Librarian Bridget Burrows stand with the fifth grade winners of the pancake competition.

 Sally Sexton | Weatherford Democrat

WEATHERFORD — Three Ikard Elementary fifth grades were excited to accept a check from Rotary Club of Weatherford members Tuesday morning.

The $500 will go toward erecting a little free library, where students can take a book or trade in a book, outside of the campus library just beyond the gaga pits. 

Rotary Club members and Weatherford ISD staff were present to donate the check to the Ikard library after students won the pancake building contest at the 66th annual Pancake Supper in February, quizzing the students this week on how they prepared for the contest — they did manage to practice beforehand but did not know what materials they would be able to use.

