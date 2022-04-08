WEATHERFORD — Three Ikard Elementary fifth grades were excited to accept a check from Rotary Club of Weatherford members Tuesday morning.
The $500 will go toward erecting a little free library, where students can take a book or trade in a book, outside of the campus library just beyond the gaga pits.
Rotary Club members and Weatherford ISD staff were present to donate the check to the Ikard library after students won the pancake building contest at the 66th annual Pancake Supper in February, quizzing the students this week on how they prepared for the contest — they did manage to practice beforehand but did not know what materials they would be able to use.
