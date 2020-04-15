It’s that time of year, wedding season, and like everything else during this time, tying the knot has become another unique challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between March 16 and April 10, the Parker County Clerk’s Office issued 89 marriage licenses — up from 69 issued from this time last year. County Clerk Lila Deakle explained why she believes the increase occurred.
“Initially there was an increase, but what we figured out was with Dallas and Fort Worth, their stay-at-home orders are stricter than ours, and so the Dallas County clerk wasn’t issuing any at all. Tarrant County, they were issuing, but they booked up so fast and so they’re booked up until May 8,” Deakle said. “So, people figured out to come west and so initially we increased just a little until we figured out that we were getting people from every county. So we stopped and we will only issue them to Parker County residents, so it grew rapidly and now it’s back down to normal.”
The Tarrant County website confirmed that the marriage license appointments are booked until May 8 and the county clerk is asking couples to check back with the office after April 29 to see about an extended appointment schedule.
With groups of more than 10 people prohibited in Parker County under the county’s declaration of local disaster and executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, local venues are starting to see the impact.
“You always have contracts that you put clauses in about something out of your control — government mandate, acts of God or forces of nature — and you just don’t ever expect it to come, and certainly we are here. So we’re all just kind of staring into this same black hole not knowing what to do,” The Brooks at Weatherford owner Tricia Heflin said. “Our last wedding that we were able to have was March 15 and then the very next week we had to limit to 50 or less, so we just sent out a letter to everybody giving them a choice to reschedule. Through May we have rescheduled all the weddings and of course, April, May and June are very, very busy months for weddings. Every wedding has rescheduled except for maybe two in the month of May.”
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Kelly Green said he has continued to perform some private wedding ceremonies — keeping social distancing in mind — to not only provide a service he was put in office to do but also help couples gain protections they may not get any other way during this time.
“There are people that have concerns because there are certain protections that being married offer you that you can’t really get any other way. Of course, we’ve been required to not do hearings and things in the office, so what I’m doing is if someone gets their license and they want to do something very simple, limited to the bride and the groom and maybe one guest each, we meet at an outdoor venue of their choosing — some place away from everybody — and do it. If they want, we’re even allowed to do them by Skype now, but so far nobody has done that.”
Heflin said although they haven’t had any couples do a ceremony with 10 people or less up to this week, they do have one scheduled.
“This one, she kind of came up with the idea and we had thought about it already, but she asked if it was possible for them to get married on or close to their day with the 10 or less people — mom, dad, the minister and maybe a photographer who could live stream it to other people — and then have their big reception and wedding on a later date. It’s exciting for us and we’re looking forward to doing that for them,” she said.
Green said he saw a large increase in private ceremonies when shutdowns first began, but that things have slowed down since then.
“I’ve met people at Holland Lake Park, Lake Weatherford, I’ve had people meet me in front of the annex before they turn their paperwork back in just to get it done. We had a pop and then it slowed way down. I think a lot of people are deciding to wait until June, July or August. The light is getting a little brighter at the end of the tunnel,” Green said. “The whole office is about service. If you take that service away then you’re really not doing what they put you here to do, are you? It’s always fun to be involved in people’s milestones. Right now to me, the focus is the legal protections that it provides people that they really don’t have any other way. That’s the reason I’m going to stick with it, but we’re doing it very, very smart. Everybody has been extremely cooperative about this.”
Heflin said with Weatherford becoming the mecca for weddings, she knows all venues in the area are impacted by the pandemic.
“I know Weatherford has to be feeling so many effects from even just the wedding industry because it’s kind of been termed the new mecca because it’s so beautiful. There have been wedding venues pop up everywhere capturing the beauty of the area and we did not see this coming,” Heflin said. “We’ve been able to keep our employees on a lesser schedule, but so far so good and they’ve been great. We’re looking forward to reopening.”
With marriage licenses expiring after 90 days, Deakle said the state hasn’t addressed waiving the typical fee that comes with it.
“Before all of this happened we had issued marriage licenses and they’re good for 90 days and normally we make them pay for it again, so I don’t know if the state is going to come out and waive all of those fees,” Deakle said. “But most people, to my knowledge, are just getting married in a private ceremony and then they’re going to have their big wedding when everybody is free to move around.”
For local marriage license information, visit parkercountytx.com.
