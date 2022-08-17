MINERAL WELLS — Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 77 requests for assistance on wildfires that have burned 3,956 acres across the state in the past week, and with upcoming weather conditions, high fire potential is expected this week.
Low fuel moisture combined with 100°F temperatures will support moderate to high fire potential through Wednesday for North Texas.
A cold front moving south Wednesday through Friday is forecast to produce scattered thunderstorms for much of the state. Lightning ignitions will be possible from any thunderstorms that develop. Winds from thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized critical fire weather and causing increased resistance to control on any new fires.
"It will take a significant precipitation event to end, or relieve, the drought Texas is currently experiencing," said Adam Turner of the Texas A&M Forest Service. "The limited rainfall some areas have received and will receive is not enough to discontinue burn bans."
Currently, all counties in North Texas have burn bans. Some local officials may reconsider these bans depending upon the moisture each county receives. To view the list, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/burnbans/.
TAFS recommends the following fire prevention tips.
While it is critical for homeowners to keep their lawns mowed to create defensible space and protect their home from wildfires, it is equally important to ensure any mowing is done in a safe manner to not start a wildfire.
• Metal blades on lawn mowers striking rocks can create sparks and start fires.
• Check your yard for rocks before you mow.
• Keep your battery compartment clean and repair any loose or broken wires.
• Check your spark arrestor.
• Check your surroundings when sharpening mower blades and have a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.
For more tips on preventing wildfires, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/PreventWildfire/.
